Best Smartphones of 2020: Top 20 Phones With Highest Scoring Review

Like every year, we saw a massive amount of smartphone launches in India in the entry-level, mid-range, and high-end segments. Brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Realme have launched a range of smartphones with best-in-class features.

Here are the top 20 smartphones that got launched in India. This list includes phones from almost every price point, and we have also stated the reason which made that phone earn a place in our top 20 list.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is the best non-folding smartphone from Samsung in India. It has premium design and is also the first smartphone in the world to feature Corning Gorilla Victus protection. The smartphone also offered a 120Hz 2K AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most powerful smartphone that Apple has ever released. It has a big display, a big battery, and an improved camera system when compared to the remaining models of the iPhone 12 series. It is also one of the most expensive iPhone ever launched in India.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini is the most affordable model from the iPhone 12 series. It has every feature present on the iPhone 12 but with a slightly compact form-factor. This is also one of the most compact 5G smartphones and comes with a high-resolution OLED display with a premium glass-metal sandwich design.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in early 2020, and it is a mid-range phone. It comes with a big display and battery with support for 33W fast charging. Besides, the smartphone also packs a 64MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was also launched in early 2020, and it is the first flagship smartphone from the company to use a periscope zoom lens. The Galaxy S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom capability, and also has a big screen with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro was launched along with the OnePlus 8 in Q1 of 2020. The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus smartphone to get an official IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and it is also the first OnePlus smartphone to support wireless charging. The phone comes with features like a QHD+ 120Hz display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 is the third-gen gaming smartphone, based on the speed binned Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. This is also one of the first smartphones in the market with a 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and the phone also offered a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Oneplus Nord

The Oneplus Nord marks the return of the OnePlus to the budget segment and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with support for 5G. The device offers features like a 90Hz refresh rate display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it an interesting phone, especially with a starting price of Rs. 25,000.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom can be called a price-conscious flagship phone. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, offering excellent gaming and multi-tasking performance.

Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a was launched in India a bit late when compared to the international markets. Just like the previous Google smartphones, the Pixel 4a's high-point is the camera performance. This is also the only smartphone that Google has launched this year in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is a true flagship from the company, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device also offers features like a higher refresh rate display, wireless charging, and runs on custom MIUI 12 skin based on Android OS.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro was launched in the last quarter of 2020, and it offers some interesting features like a 144Hz refresh display. This is a flagship phone and is also one of the most affordable devices in India with a 108MP camera.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) looks a lot like the iPhone 8 and comes with the latest Apple A13 Bionic processor. Though the device has a flagship processor, it still comes with a dated display with a big chin on the top and bottom part of the phone. However, it comes with a lower price tag, when compared to the newer iPhones, making it an interesting option for those, who are short on budget but still want an iPhone.

Vivo X50 Pro

The Vivo X50 Pro is a camera and design-centric phone with offered a gimbal-like camera technology for a smooth and stable video recording. The device has a premium-looking curved display with a higher refresh rate panel, making it excellent for everyday usage.

Poco X3

Poco X3 is a mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi's spin-off brand, powered by a capable mid-range chipset from Qualcomm. The device has a 120Hz refresh rate display and a massive battery, capable of handling heavy gaming sessions without any issue.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is the most powerful Galaxy M series smartphone with an AMOLED display. It comes with a massive 7,000 mAh battery that no other mainstream phone has, and can easily last for an entire day even for heavy users.

Motorola Razr 5G

The Motorola Razr 5G is a folding smartphone with support for the 5G network. This clamshell-style device is powered by a mid-range chipset and runs on stock Android OS, which is slightly expensive.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G is one of the first phones to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This device comes with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and offers a premium design with the latest Realme UI skin on top.

OPPO Find X2

The OPPO Find X2 is a flagship offering with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device comes with a QHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also one of the first phones to support 65W fast charging and has a premium glass or ceramic back panel.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a flagship folding smartphone, which is compact in size. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC and runs on OneUI skin on top. This is the most affordable Samsung smartphone one can purchase with the Snapdragon 865+ SoC in India.