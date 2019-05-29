Smartphones With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Under Rs 30,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you've set up a budget to purchase smartphones under Rs. 30K, you must visit our list of some devices below. What makes them attractive- is the onboard installation of the in-display fingerprint sensor which looks much better than the rear-mounted ones. The higher the price you pick, the savvier this feature becomes.

This type of senor comes with future proof technology which removes the requirement for a physical component on the device at the surface level which eventually results in a larger play area on the device and less physical oddities, providing a seamless experience. Secondly, this sensor really looks refreshing which makes the device an advanced tech-oriented ware.

This sensor can be used for many apps. Like for apps authentication, which prevents you from refilling your credentials or other login details again. It also ensures an ultimate biometric level of security, protecting your private data greatly. Overall, an in-display fingerprint sensor is an all-around performing aspect.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rea camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V15 Pro Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP+ 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Vivo V11 Pro Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging OPPO K1 Best Price of OPPO K1

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging OPPO R17 Pro Best Price of OPPO R17 Pro

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging OPPO R17 Best Price of OPPO R17

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery