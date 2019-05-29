Just In
Smartphones With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Under Rs 30,000
If you've set up a budget to purchase smartphones under Rs. 30K, you must visit our list of some devices below. What makes them attractive- is the onboard installation of the in-display fingerprint sensor which looks much better than the rear-mounted ones. The higher the price you pick, the savvier this feature becomes.
This type of senor comes with future proof technology which removes the requirement for a physical component on the device at the surface level which eventually results in a larger play area on the device and less physical oddities, providing a seamless experience. Secondly, this sensor really looks refreshing which makes the device an advanced tech-oriented ware.
This sensor can be used for many apps. Like for apps authentication, which prevents you from refilling your credentials or other login details again. It also ensures an ultimate biometric level of security, protecting your private data greatly. Overall, an in-display fingerprint sensor is an all-around performing aspect.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rea camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V15 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP+ 8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
Vivo V11 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
OPPO K1
Best Price of OPPO K1
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Vivo X21
Best Price of Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
OPPO R17 Pro
Best Price of OPPO R17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
OPPO R17
Best Price of OPPO R17
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery