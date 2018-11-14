Best smartphones with dual rear cameras to buy in India under Rs. 10,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Budget is a major factor which you consider before purchasing any device. You try to look for best featured handsets which look absolutely compatible with their intact price points. Like regular times, our makers have come up with some of the optimum devices which are priced under a range of Rs. 10,000.
The main selling point of such phones is their dual rear camera configuration. Their cameras dwell some of the finest features that can even give strong edge to a couple of other mid-end smartphones.
To give you a proper outlook of these budget friendly devices, we have shared a list below. From the list you can have the Lenovo K9, whose rear camera houses PDAF & F2.0 aperture which generates nice photos and Full HD video recording. The Realme 2 undoubtedly houses dual rear camera module. But the interesting part is, it captures outstanding portrait with natural background effects.
The Honor 7C is another low-cost Android smartphone that's the 'most affordable dual camera phone in the market'. Its dual rear facing cameras are one of the main attractions. The phones' dual camera captures depth data for the Bokeh mode, allowing you to take photos with a blurred background, while your subject in the foreground is nicely in focus.
In addition, there are few more devices which also render plenty of excellent camera features.
Lenovo K9
Best Price of Lenovo K9
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Realme C1
Best Price of Realme C1
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6 64GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2
Best Price of Realme 2
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Infinix Hot 6 Pro
Best Price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO A3s
Best Price of OPPO A3s
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Alcatel 3V
Best Price of Alcatel 3V
Key Specs
- 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery