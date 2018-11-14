Best smartphones with dual rear cameras to buy in India under Rs. 10,000

Budget is a major factor which you consider before purchasing any device. You try to look for best featured handsets which look absolutely compatible with their intact price points. Like regular times, our makers have come up with some of the optimum devices which are priced under a range of Rs. 10,000.

The main selling point of such phones is their dual rear camera configuration. Their cameras dwell some of the finest features that can even give strong edge to a couple of other mid-end smartphones.

To give you a proper outlook of these budget friendly devices, we have shared a list below. From the list you can have the Lenovo K9, whose rear camera houses PDAF & F2.0 aperture which generates nice photos and Full HD video recording. The Realme 2 undoubtedly houses dual rear camera module. But the interesting part is, it captures outstanding portrait with natural background effects.

The Honor 7C is another low-cost Android smartphone that's the 'most affordable dual camera phone in the market'. Its dual rear facing cameras are one of the main attractions. The phones' dual camera captures depth data for the Bokeh mode, allowing you to take photos with a blurred background, while your subject in the foreground is nicely in focus.

In addition, there are few more devices which also render plenty of excellent camera features.

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

5.99-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With Flash

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

3000mAh Battery

6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery