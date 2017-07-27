Best Ultraportable Laptops of 2017: Thin and Slim laptops Apple Macbook, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Acer

With advancements in technology, we have seen a growing trend of ultraportable laptops that are gradually replacing their hefty counterparts. These light weight portable PCs can be very efficient without bulking the overall weight. The new age modern laptops are thin, sports crisp displays and look much more impressive than the big laptops selling in the market.
Moreover, these ultraportable machines make total sense for users who are frequent travelers and want a light machine that also lasts long. PC makers like Lenovo, Acer, Asus, Dell and Apple are heavily sell a variety of ultraportable laptops that can forever change your computing experience.
Having said that, here we have created a list of best ultraportable laptops of 2017 from the above mentioned brands. These thin and slim laptops are bound to redefine your PC user experience in everyday life.
Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A Ultrabook
Key Features
- 13.3-inch screen
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB DDR3 RAM
- 128GB storage
- Intel HD 6000 Graphics
- Mac OS X operating system
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking
- IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible
- 12 hours battery life, 1.4kg laptop
Acer Swift 7
Key Features
- 13.3 inch Display
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 256 GB SSD
- 4 cell Battery
Lenovo Chromebook 13 (20GL0005US)
Key Features
- 13.3in 1366 x 768 Display,
- 2.3GHz Intel Core i3 6100U
- 4.0GB LPDDR3 SDRAM
- 16.0GB Hard Drive
- Intel HD Graphics 520
- IEEE 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0
- Chrome OS, 13.0hour(s) Battery Life, 3.100lb(s)
Apple MacBook Air MMGF2HN/A Ultrabook
Key Features
13.3-inch screen
1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor
8GB DDR3 RAM
128GB storage
Intel HD 6000 Graphics
Mac OS X operating system
802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible
12 hours battery life, 1.4kg laptop
Asus Zenbook UX303UB-R4013T Ultrabook
Key Features
- 13.3-inch screen
- 2.3GHz Intel Core i5-6200U processor
- 4GB DDR3 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce 940M 2GB Graphics
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1.45kg laptop
Dell Inspiron 14 7460 (Z561501SIN9G) Ultrabook
Key Features
- 14-inch screen
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX 2GB Graphics
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- Comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student
- McAfee Security Center 15 month subscription
Asus Zenbook UX310UQ-GL477T Ultrabook
Key Features
- 13.3 inch Full HD Anti Glare Screen (1920x1080)
- Intel® CoreTM i5-7200U Processor 2.5Ghz (3M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz) 7th Gen
- 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- NV GT 940MX 2G DDR3
- 1 x USB 3.1 TYPE C port(s) 1 x USB 3.0 port(s) 2 x USB 2.0 port(s) 1 x HDMI
- Windows 10 Home, illuminated Chiclet Keyboard. 1.4 Kgs, 2 Year Onsite Warranty
Acer Aspire S5-371 (NX.GCHAA.001) Ultrabook
Key Features
- a superb 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) Multi-touch IPS Technology LED Backlight touchscreen display
- a 2.5GHz Intel Core i7-6500U processor
- 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM
- integrated Intel HD 520 graphics card
- runs on Windows 10 Home Basic operating system floating upon 64-bit architecture
- a 512GB solid state drive
- a 3 cell Li-Po battery
Asus Zenbook UX330UA-FB157T Ultrabook
Key Features
- 13.3 inch Display
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 512 GB SSD
- 45 W AC Adapter
Dell XPS 13 (Y560003IN9) Ultrabook
Key Features
- 13.3 inch screen
- 2.7GHz Intel Core i5 5200U processor
- 8GB DDRL3 RAM
- 256GB hard drive
- Intel HD Graphics 5500
- Windows 10 Home operating system
Asus Zenbook 3 UX390UA-GS045T Ultrabook
Key Features
- 12.5 FHD 1980 x 1280 Resolution
- Intel Core i5 7200U (7th Gen) 2.5 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 3.1 GHz
- 8GB DDR RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Intel HD Graphics
- Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard, 1x USB3.1 Type C (gen 1)
- 910 Grams, Windows 10 Home, Gold, 2 Year Warranty