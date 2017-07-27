Best Ultraportable Laptops of 2017: Thin and Slim laptops Apple Macbook, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Acer

With advancements in technology, we have seen a growing trend of ultraportable laptops that are gradually replacing their hefty counterparts. These light weight portable PCs can be very efficient without bulking the overall weight. The new age modern laptops are thin, sports crisp displays and look much more impressive than the big laptops selling in the market.

Moreover, these ultraportable machines make total sense for users who are frequent travelers and want a light machine that also lasts long. PC makers like Lenovo, Acer, Asus, Dell and Apple are heavily sell a variety of ultraportable laptops that can forever change your computing experience.

SEE ALSO: Best Laptops under Rs. 15,000 with Windows 10 OS with Discount offers

Having said that, here we have created a list of best ultraportable laptops of 2017 from the above mentioned brands. These thin and slim laptops are bound to redefine your PC user experience in everyday life.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!