Upcoming Xiaomi smartphones to launch in 2019

Xiaomi- one of the most popular smartphone manufacturing unit in India is known for adding feature packed devices to its wig every now and then. The best thing about these devices is their budget. You can have top featured phones at their budget friendly price range.

The company's craze allowed it pull a sub-extension called "POCO", and users are very well aware of the device named Poco F1. The year 2018 has already witnessed a bunch of devices with sufficient goodness, and expectedly in the year 2019 also users can see even more sophisticated mobiles.

These upcoming devices have plenty of exciting features to offer. Some of them can have bezel less display with better aspect ratio which will be designed by Samsung, powerful battery backup with fast charging technology, powerful graphics that will allow the phones to run very smoothly.

While few devices can come with even more powerful backup, robust chipset, spectacular camera setup, on-screen fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology that comes with an instant response etc.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Rumored Key Specs

6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)

Octa-core CPU

64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

48 MP + 5MP Front camera

13 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Go Rumored Key Specs

a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with 720X1,440 pixels

8MP primary camera

5MP front camera

a Li-ion battery of 2,800mAh Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Rumored Key Specs 6.33 inches Full HD+ multitouch display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels

runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset

4,000mAh Li-ion non-removable battery Poco F2 Rumored Key Specs

6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 409 PPI

a dual rear setup having 16MP + 8MP

a 16MP front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

4,100mAh Li-Po battery Xiaomi Mi A3 Rumored Key Specs

6.3 inch Full HD Plus Notch Display

Snapdragon 710 Chipset

Android P. With a promised update to Android Q and Android U.

4 GB/6GB RAM.

64GB/128GB/256GB Internal memory variants

Dual Rear Camera - 16 + 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture)

24MP Front Camera

Dual Sim. No MicroSD Card Slot.

4000 mAh battery

Type C Fast Charging

No headphone jack

Dual 4G VOLTE Xiaomi Mi 9 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.4-inch AMOLED display having a 1,080 x 2,248 pixels and a density of 390 PPI

13MP + 13MP rear camera

a 20MP front camera

a 3,700mAh Li-Polymer battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Rumored Key Specs

6.4 inch screen

10 GB RAM/12GB RAM

128 GB storage

Qualcomm snapdragon 855

24MP + 8MP Front camera

16MP + 12MP Rear camera

5G

Android Pie

3700 mAh Battery Redmi 7 Rumored Key Specs

5.8 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 9

Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)

Octa-core cpu

64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

48 MP rear camera

20 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Redmi 7A Rumored Key Specs

5.84-inch IPS LCD with either 720+ 19.5:9 ratio

a Snapdragon 632

3GB, 4GB of RAM

32GB and 64GB Internal Memory

a 12 MP or a 16 MP front camera

4000 mAh battery capacity Xiaomi Mi 9 Flex Rumored Key Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

Octa-core

256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM

48 MP + 12MP rear camera

24 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi MAX 4 Rumored Key Specs

7.0-inch display size available in AMOLED

20MP AI

expandable storage space of 128GB

6GB RAM

6500mAh battery Xiaomi Foldable Phone Rumored Key Specs

a self-developed 7.8-inch flap flexible screen 2 generation

Snapdragon 8 series chip

8GB of RAM

256GB of ROM

camera should be a 32 megapixel on the back of the device.

There's a also huge 6200 mAh battery Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker Rumored Key Specs

new Snapdragon 855 mobile platform

8 GB of RAM

Android 9 Pie OS

1 Processor, 8 Cores

Geekbench 4.3.1 for Android AArch64