Upcoming Xiaomi smartphones to launch in 2019

Xiaomi- one of the most popular smartphone manufacturing unit in India is known for adding feature packed devices to its wig every now and then. The best thing about these devices is their budget. You can have top featured phones at their budget friendly price range.
The company's craze allowed it pull a sub-extension called "POCO", and users are very well aware of the device named Poco F1. The year 2018 has already witnessed a bunch of devices with sufficient goodness, and expectedly in the year 2019 also users can see even more sophisticated mobiles.
These upcoming devices have plenty of exciting features to offer. Some of them can have bezel less display with better aspect ratio which will be designed by Samsung, powerful battery backup with fast charging technology, powerful graphics that will allow the phones to run very smoothly.
While few devices can come with even more powerful backup, robust chipset, spectacular camera setup, on-screen fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology that comes with an instant response etc.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
- Octa-core CPU
- 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 5MP Front camera
- 13 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Go
Rumored Key Specs
- a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with 720X1,440 pixels
- 8MP primary camera
- 5MP front camera
- a Li-ion battery of 2,800mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.33 inches Full HD+ multitouch display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels
- runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) OS
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset
- 4,000mAh Li-ion non-removable battery
Poco F2
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 409 PPI
- a dual rear setup having 16MP + 8MP
- a 16MP front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset
- 4,100mAh Li-Po battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3 inch Full HD Plus Notch Display
- Snapdragon 710 Chipset
- Android P. With a promised update to Android Q and Android U.
- 4 GB/6GB RAM.
- 64GB/128GB/256GB Internal memory variants
- Dual Rear Camera - 16 + 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture)
- 24MP Front Camera
- Dual Sim. No MicroSD Card Slot.
- 4000 mAh battery
- Type C Fast Charging
- No headphone jack
- Dual 4G VOLTE
Xiaomi Mi 9
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch AMOLED display having a 1,080 x 2,248 pixels and a density of 390 PPI
- 13MP + 13MP rear camera
- a 20MP front camera
- a 3,700mAh Li-Polymer battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4 inch screen
- 10 GB RAM/12GB RAM
- 128 GB storage
- Qualcomm snapdragon 855
- 24MP + 8MP Front camera
- 16MP + 12MP Rear camera
- 5G
- Android Pie
- 3700 mAh Battery
Redmi 7
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.8 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 9
- Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)
- Octa-core cpu
- 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
- 48 MP rear camera
- 20 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Redmi 7A
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.84-inch IPS LCD with either 720+ 19.5:9 ratio
- a Snapdragon 632
- 3GB, 4GB of RAM
- 32GB and 64GB Internal Memory
- a 12 MP or a 16 MP front camera
- 4000 mAh battery capacity
Xiaomi Mi 9 Flex
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- Octa-core
- 256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 12MP rear camera
- 24 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi MAX 4
Rumored Key Specs
- 7.0-inch display size available in AMOLED
- 20MP AI
- expandable storage space of 128GB
- 6GB RAM
- 6500mAh battery
Xiaomi Foldable Phone
Rumored Key Specs
- a self-developed 7.8-inch flap flexible screen 2 generation
- Snapdragon 8 series chip
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB of ROM
- camera should be a 32 megapixel on the back of the device.
- There's a also huge 6200 mAh battery
Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker
Rumored Key Specs
- new Snapdragon 855 mobile platform
- 8 GB of RAM
- Android 9 Pie OS
- 1 Processor, 8 Cores
- Geekbench 4.3.1 for Android AArch64