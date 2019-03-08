TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Previous Attempts To Solve Ayodhya Dispute Through Mediation
- INDvAUS: 3rd ODI, Live Updates
- Yamaha MT-15 Official Teaser Video Released — Get Ready For The Samurai Invasion
- Huawei Nove 4e Key Specifications Revealed Via TENNA Listing
- 3 Stocks Brokers Are Recommending To Buy
- Badla Movie Review
- From Taapsee Pannu To Mouni Roy: Whose Stylish Outfit Inspired You?
- Historical Monuments That Stand As The Witnesses For India’s Epic Love Stories
Best waterdrop notch smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000
Are you looking for the best water drop notch screen smartphones? Then there is good news. We have prepared a listing of some of the best devices which sport water drop notched displays, which you can find below. These handsets fall under a price of Rs. 15,000- which makes them coolest to feature such an aspect at low price option.
Such water-drop notched display comes with many advantages. It provides an improvement in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display, by enhancing the display section. And teardrop(dewdrop) notch offers an increase in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display.
Few other pros are- It offers an ability to retain the display space on either side of it, for information such as date, battery statistics and more, and for apps. The notch makes optimal use of the abandoned space. There has been an increase in a number of devices to feature such spec. And our makers are working on more advanced display designs. It is expected to see such designs in the new upcoming devices.
Samsung Galaxy M10
MRP: Rs 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 TFT display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3430mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
MRP: Rs 10,990
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ TFT 19.5:9 TFT display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Realme 2 Pro
MRP: Rs 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Honor 10 Lite
MRP: Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Realme U1
MRP: Rs 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Vivo Y91
MRP: Rs 9,990
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Vivo Y93
MRP: Rs 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
OPPO A7 3GB RAM
MRP: Rs 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery