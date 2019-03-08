Best waterdrop notch smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Are you looking for the best water drop notch screen smartphones? Then there is good news. We have prepared a listing of some of the best devices which sport water drop notched displays, which you can find below. These handsets fall under a price of Rs. 15,000- which makes them coolest to feature such an aspect at low price option.

Such water-drop notched display comes with many advantages. It provides an improvement in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display, by enhancing the display section. And teardrop(dewdrop) notch offers an increase in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display.

Few other pros are- It offers an ability to retain the display space on either side of it, for information such as date, battery statistics and more, and for apps. The notch makes optimal use of the abandoned space. There has been an increase in a number of devices to feature such spec. And our makers are working on more advanced display designs. It is expected to see such designs in the new upcoming devices.

Samsung Galaxy M10 MRP: Rs 7,990

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 TFT display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3430mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M20 MRP: Rs 10,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ TFT 19.5:9 TFT display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Realme 2 Pro MRP: Rs 12,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Honor 10 Lite MRP: Rs 13,999

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Realme U1 MRP: Rs 12,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Vivo Y91 MRP: Rs 9,990

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Vivo Y93 MRP: Rs 13,990

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) built-in battery OPPO A7 3GB RAM MRP: Rs 13,990

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery