Best ways to recover deleted photos on Android

Recover photos from the Cloud

Most of the apps offer you cloud services. And these cloud service carries out a backup of the photos if you turned it on. Deleting the photos from the gallery, won't delete it from the cloud app. For recovering your deleted photos, login to the cloud app and then select the photo that you want to download and then select ‘Save to device'.

If you have deleted the photos from the cloud photos, you can recover it from its recycle bin. However, the photos will be available in the recycle bin until a certain time frame. Popular cloud services whose service you can use are Google Photos, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox

Recover photos from SD card

Sometimes, the photos that you have clicked or saved can be present in the SD card of your smartphone. For recovering the deleted photos, connect your SD Card with your computer. After that, you download and install a recovery software. The deleted files remain in the memory card until they are overwritten by new data, and therefore there is a high chance that through a recovery software, you will be able to recover the deleted photos. Please note that this will work only if you have saved the photo in the SD card. Few popular recovery software is EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard.

Use DiskDigger

DiskDigger is an app available in the Google Play Store. This app can be used for free and can be used to recover photos and videos. Download the app and give it the root permissions. Go for the full scan and then select the internal storage of your photo. Choose the type of file that you want to recover and then click on "OK". The app will then start scanning your phone and will show you all the photos which it has found. After you find the photo recover it.

How can you avoid losing photos from your Android phone?

The best way of avoiding losing photos from your phone is to carry out a backup. The easiest choice for backup is auto-uploading in the cloud. You can set the settings in a manner that automatic backup will take place whenever your smartphone is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Google Photos provide you with unlimited photo storage, and you can always sign up for this service or similar cloud service to prevent losing your photos in the future. Prevention is always better than cure, so don't forget to carry out a backup of the photos.