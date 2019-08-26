Buying Guide – Xiaomi Smartphones With 128GB Storage Space To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Like all other aspects in smartphones, default storage has also witnessed upgrades. But, the most appealing scenario is the use of UFS-based storages on some devices, which offer seamless read and write speeds. Presently, there have been a couple of smartphones to get installed with the latest UFS 3.0 storage technology. However, a section of users is drawn towards the less-priced devices that come with as much as 128GB internal storage options.

Some of these 128GB-based smartphones from Xiaomi are listed below. Additionally, these phones have features such as up to triple-camera setups at the rear, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 4,000 mAh batteries with fast charging support, and more connectivity options including Bluetooth 5. These devices can also be seen with punchy AMOLED displays, Android 9 Pie topped with their customized UIs, and up to 12GB RAM modules.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Black Shark 2 128GB MRP: Rs. 34,999

Key Specs 6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor

6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Liquid Cool 3.0

NFC

4000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB MRP: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi A3 128GB MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs 5.99 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth

NFC

3400 MAh Battery

