Buying Guide – Xiaomi Smartphones With 128GB Storage Space To Buy In India
Like all other aspects in smartphones, default storage has also witnessed upgrades. But, the most appealing scenario is the use of UFS-based storages on some devices, which offer seamless read and write speeds. Presently, there have been a couple of smartphones to get installed with the latest UFS 3.0 storage technology. However, a section of users is drawn towards the less-priced devices that come with as much as 128GB internal storage options.
Some of these 128GB-based smartphones from Xiaomi are listed below. Additionally, these phones have features such as up to triple-camera setups at the rear, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 4,000 mAh batteries with fast charging support, and more connectivity options including Bluetooth 5. These devices can also be seen with punchy AMOLED displays, Android 9 Pie topped with their customized UIs, and up to 12GB RAM modules.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 128GB
MRP: Rs. 34,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- 48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Liquid Cool 3.0
- NFC
- 4000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB
MRP: Rs. 27,999
Best Price Of Redmi K20
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A3 128GB
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Mi A3
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB
MRP: Rs. 29,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 12 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- 3400 MAh Battery
