Blind Camera Comparison: Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs iQOO Z3 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs iQOO Z3 5G Camera Comparison Despite using the identical Samsung's ISOCELL GW3 64MP sensor, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro and the recently launched iQOO Z3 5G offers discrete results. We did a blind test to find out which smartphone wins the camera game. We have tested all the camera modes and features of the smartphones.

The mid-range smartphone market in India offers the best combination of price, features, and performance. Smartphones priced under Rs. 25,000 are the most value for money handsets for their all-around performance on a decent budget. Two of the most recent launches that impressed us with their overall performance are the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and the iQOO Z3 5G. Both these sub-25K handsets offer fluid 120Hz refresh rate screens, powerful hardware, and capable camera setups.

Since both the devices use a Samsung-made 64MP primary sensor accompanied by various secondary sensors, we did a blind test to figure out which handset offers better real-life camera performance. The following blind comparison will show you multiple images shot on the two devices in different light scenarios.

In addition, to test the primary camera's performance, we have also compared the image output of the accompanied sensors to figure out which device is a better coverall camera smartphone. Check out these images and let us know which handset performed better in the blind camera test.

Before we show you the camera samples, let's understand the camera hardware on both smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Camera Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro flaunts a quad-lens camera setup comprising a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor capable of recording 4K 30fps videos. It is accompanied by an 8MP Sony IMX355 f/2.2 wide-angle lens (up to 118 degrees FOV), 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 16MP fixed-focus Sony IMX471 1/3" sensor working on a narrow f/2.4 aperture.

iQOO Z3 5G Camera Specifications

On the other hand, the iQOO Z3 5G features a triple-lens camera setup. The primary camera uses the same Samsung's ISOCELL GW3 64MP F/1.79 sensor; however, it can now record 4K 60fps videos since the phone is powered by the new SD678 SoC.

The primary camera is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle OmniVision sensor (f/2.2 aperture) that offers a 120-degree field of view. The third lens in the configuration is a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the iQOO Z3 5G flaunts a 16MP autofocus enabled Samsung-made sensor capable of recording 1080p 30fps videos.

AI Photo Mode

First Phone

Second Phone

We started with the default photo mode on both devices that captures a 16MP pixel-binned image. The image data revealed that one handset takes a 15.57MP pixel-binned image while the other captures slightly better details with a 16.1MP resolution shot. The AI mode was turned off to find out how the 64MP sensor functions on both devices without any software help from the sophisticated machine learning algorithms. You can clearly see the difference in terms of colors, dynamic range, and exposure details.

Default Photo Mode With AI On (Pixel-Binned Image)

First Phone

Second Phone

For the next image, we enabled the AI mode to let the camera's software make some adjustments to the final image output. If you look closely, you will notice various differences in the image output despite the fact that both the shots are taken from the same Samsung 64MP sensor. Pictures look quite different since both handsets use different AI implementations to make color adjustments to the images. Which one looks more appealing? Let us know in the comments.

HDR Photo Mode

First Phone

Second Phone

We disabled the AI and HDR mode to capture the third set of images. Here the camera is simply relying on the light information fed to the sensor. There's nothing happening on the software side to better the captured image, thus giving us a good idea of how good or bad the phones' sensors perform without any software help.

Default Photo Mode With HDR On (Pixel-Binned Image)

First Phone

Second Phone

To step up things, we enabled the HDR mode and captured the exact same image. The two images show how the devices perform with the 'High Dynamic Range' enabled. We can clearly see better shadow details and, exposure handling and wider dynamic range on one device while the other showed no visible difference with HDR mode on. Which one will you choose? Let us know in the comments.

64MP High-Resolution Mode

First Phone

Second Phone

Since both the handsets feature a dedicated 64MP mode, we captured high-resolution images to figure out which device aces the details and colors. The 64MP shots reveal better details upon zooming in when compared with the pixel-binned images. These pictures work better if you are fond of photography and taking big posters of images you capture on the move.

Portrait Mode

First Phone

Second Phone

Things got a bit interesting when we captured some portrait shots. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro has a dedicated 2MP depth sensor, whereas the iQOO Z3 5G relies on software prowess to create a depth effect. If you notice, both the images show pleasing bokeh and the colors also look vivid. Despite lacking a dedicated depth sensor, one of the handsets is delivering decent portraits and comes very close to the rival. We would want you to decide which particular portrait shot looks better.

Wide-Angle Mode

First Phone

Second Phone

Both the handsets feature an 8MP wide-angle lens that covers a pretty wide field of view and could offer some good landscape shots. Since the wide-angle sensors are not of very high resolution, the end results are not mind-blowing. Pictures lack details and distortion can also be seen around the corners. Still, we would want you to decide which handset did a better job.

Macro Mode

First Phone

Second Phone

One of the two devices is a clear winner when it comes to macro photography. We have always mentioned in our reviews that you would need at least a 5MP macro sensor if you want to capture some good macro shots. The gimmicky 2MP macro sensors are simply a marketing trick to lure consumers. That said, we loved the 5MP macro camera output on the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The sub-20K handset is a clear winner in this segment.

Night Mode

First Phone

Second Phone

Last but not the least; we captured some images in poor lighting to test the devices' low-light capabilities. Since the dedicated night mode on both the devices only works with pixel-binned images, we first captured low-light images with night mode off. The pictures give a good idea of how the 64MP primary sensor on both devices works in poor lighting conditions.

Night Mode On (Low-Light)

First Phone

Second Phone

We enabled the dedicated night mode on both the handsets and captured the same shot. The image becomes clearer, shows more information, and has less overall noise. The dedicated night modes on both devices improve the low-light camera performance; however, which shot you would prefer?

Selfie Mode

First Phone

Second Phone

Both the devices flaunt a 16MP front-facing camera but the underlying sensor comes from different manufacturers. We took a selfie in portrait mode (because that's what you will use in most conditions for a more realistic output) and analyzed the image output. Let us know which handset offered better image output. You can try to analyze the images for color accuracy, skin tones, dynamic range, and bokeh effect.

Pro Mode

First Phone

Second Phone

Lastly, we also tried exploring the Pro mode on both devices. Since the Pro mode is a different game altogether and results largely vary on what settings you chose, we kept some settings uniform and took samples. Here we must mention that one device's camera is a bit more sensitive towards light since it allows you to set ISO value to 6400, whereas the other only touches 3200. Besides, all other important camera settings were kept similar. The results surprised us as the handset with lower ISO (set at 3200) captured a brighter overall image than the handset with ISO set to 6400. Please note that we kept the same shutter speed and only altered the ISO settings.

Which Handset You Would Prefer?

These were the 12 different camera modes we tested on the mid-range smartphones to analyze the results. Let us know which handset offered better image output, overall and in specific modes.

