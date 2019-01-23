Budget smartphones fest on Flipkart starting from Rs. 3,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- MHA: State Approval Mandatory For Indian Citizenship
- India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI — Live Updates
- New Upcoming Maruti Cars In India — 12 New Models In Next Two Years
- Best Smartphones With Android Pie To Buy In India 2019
- What Are MSMEs Expecting From The Interim Budget 2019?
- Ajay Devgn Shares His Opinion On MeToo Movement
- The Surreal Mahoba, An Offbeat Gem In Uttar Pradesh
- Why Sleep With Your Socks On?
The giant E-commerce, Flipkart is once again in the news for providing excellent sale offers on some budget smartphones. The great price cut due to the offers has made the phones to be now available from just Rs. 3,000. As of a fest, there are 30 different devices which come as a brilliant option, using which you can select the proper handset. For details, you can check some of the names of devices in our list below.
The company comes with bundles of offers. These are no cost EMI option, amazing cashback and exchange offers, extra good amount as off(special price), extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card(Bank Offer), Hungama play 180 days free Video on Demand subscription(Partner Offer), and more.
You also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. The portal also offers complete mobile protection plan which covers- broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware/software issue. Henceforth, enjoy brand authorized repair with free pickup-drop.
Infinix Smart 2
MRP: Rs 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3050mAh battery
Yu Ace
MRP: Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic RAY 550
MRP: Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3250mAh battery
Infinix Note 5
MRP: Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery with fast charging
Micromax Bharat 5 Pro
MRP: Rs 5,499
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory through microSD
- Android Nougat
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 700
MRP: Rs 8,499
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS LCD Display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core MTK6753 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual LED FLash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 5000mAh Battery
Infinix Hot S3X
MRP: Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (720 x 1500 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Hummingbird XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Yu Yunique 2
MRP: Rs 4,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Micromax Vdeo 3
MRP: Rs 6,000
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Snapdragon Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- MicroSD Support
- Jio SIM Pre-Bundled
- 2000mAh Battery
Micromax Spark Go
MRP: Rs 3,599
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Gionee P7 Max
MRP: Rs 6,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with NEG glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6595 processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery
Panasonic P95
MRP: Rs 4,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
Panasonic P90
MRP: Rs 3,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery
InFocus Turbo 5s
MRP: Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.2 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MTK 6737 Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
Panasonic P101
MRP: Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
iVooMi iPro
MRP: Rs 3,749
Key Specs
- 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio shatterproof display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android Oreo 8.1 (Go Edition) with Smart Me OS 3.0
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery