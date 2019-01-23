Budget smartphones fest on Flipkart starting from Rs. 3,000

The giant E-commerce, Flipkart is once again in the news for providing excellent sale offers on some budget smartphones. The great price cut due to the offers has made the phones to be now available from just Rs. 3,000. As of a fest, there are 30 different devices which come as a brilliant option, using which you can select the proper handset. For details, you can check some of the names of devices in our list below.

The company comes with bundles of offers. These are no cost EMI option, amazing cashback and exchange offers, extra good amount as off(special price), extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card(Bank Offer), Hungama play 180 days free Video on Demand subscription(Partner Offer), and more.

You also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. The portal also offers complete mobile protection plan which covers- broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware/software issue. Henceforth, enjoy brand authorized repair with free pickup-drop.

Infinix Smart 2 MRP: Rs 4,999

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3050mAh battery Yu Ace MRP: Rs 5,999

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Panasonic RAY 550 MRP: Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3250mAh battery Infinix Note 5 MRP: Rs 7,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with fast charging Micromax Bharat 5 Pro MRP: Rs 5,499

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory through microSD

Android Nougat

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 MRP: Rs 8,499

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS LCD Display

1.3GHz Octa-Core MTK6753 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Dual LED FLash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

Fingerprint Sensor

5000mAh Battery Infinix Hot S3X MRP: Rs 8,999

Key Specs

6.2-inch (720 x 1500 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Hummingbird XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Yu Yunique 2 MRP: Rs 4,499

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Micromax Vdeo 3 MRP: Rs 6,000

Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

Snapdragon Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

MicroSD Support

Jio SIM Pre-Bundled

2000mAh Battery Micromax Spark Go MRP: Rs 3,599

Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Gionee P7 Max MRP: Rs 6,990

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with NEG glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6595 processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3100mAh battery Panasonic P95 MRP: Rs 4,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery Panasonic P90 MRP: Rs 3,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2400mAh battery InFocus Turbo 5s MRP: Rs 5,999

Key Specs

5.2 inch HD Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MTK 6737 Processor

4000 mAh Battery Panasonic P101 MRP: Rs 5,999

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery iVooMi iPro MRP: Rs 3,749

Key Specs 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio shatterproof display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android Oreo 8.1 (Go Edition) with Smart Me OS 3.0

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery