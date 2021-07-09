Budget Smartphones Students Can Buy For Online Classes Features oi-Harish Kumar

These days, the pandemic-imposed restrictions have forced people to work from home and students across all grades to take up online classes. So, it is important to have an active internet connection and a capable smartphone or laptop to take up the classes. If you are looking forward to attending online classes conveniently, then you should have a capable smartphone, if not a laptop. The device should sport a spacious display and a long-lasting battery life. Also, it should have a good quality selfie camera to use while you are in the class.

If you are looking for a smartphone to attend online classes, then here we have listed some budget offerings that you can consider buying. We have listed devices from various brands including Samsung, Redmi, Realme, Tecno, and many others. Do check out the list and make a buying decision. Samsung Galaxy F12 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 30A Price: Rs. 8,249

Key Specs

6.5 Inch HD+ LCD Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G85 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Camera

8MP Selfie Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

6000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M12 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery Redmi 9A Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Redmi 9 Prime Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.53 Inch Full HD+ LCD Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Cameras

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

5020 MAh Battery Realme C25 Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Poco C3 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery OPPO A15 Price: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Redmi 9 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Realme C20 Price: Rs. 6,799

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India