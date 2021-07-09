ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget Smartphones Students Can Buy For Online Classes

    By
    |

    These days, the pandemic-imposed restrictions have forced people to work from home and students across all grades to take up online classes. So, it is important to have an active internet connection and a capable smartphone or laptop to take up the classes. If you are looking forward to attending online classes conveniently, then you should have a capable smartphone, if not a laptop. The device should sport a spacious display and a long-lasting battery life. Also, it should have a good quality selfie camera to use while you are in the class.

     

    Budget Smartphones For Online Classes For Students

    If you are looking for a smartphone to attend online classes, then here we have listed some budget offerings that you can consider buying. We have listed devices from various brands including Samsung, Redmi, Realme, Tecno, and many others. Do check out the list and make a buying decision.

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 30A
     

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Price: Rs. 8,249
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch HD+ LCD Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G85 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera
    • 8MP Selfie Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 6000mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000mAh (typical) battery
    Redmi 9A

    Redmi 9A

    Price: Rs. 7,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Redmi 9 Prime

    Redmi 9 Prime

    Price: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.53 Inch Full HD+ LCD Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Cameras
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Realme C25

    Realme C25

    Price: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Poco C3

    Poco C3

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    OPPO A15

    OPPO A15

    Price: Rs. 9,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Redmi 9

    Redmi 9

    Price: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme C20

    Realme C20

    Price: Rs. 6,799
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X