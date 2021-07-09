Just In
Budget Smartphones Students Can Buy For Online Classes
These days, the pandemic-imposed restrictions have forced people to work from home and students across all grades to take up online classes. So, it is important to have an active internet connection and a capable smartphone or laptop to take up the classes. If you are looking forward to attending online classes conveniently, then you should have a capable smartphone, if not a laptop. The device should sport a spacious display and a long-lasting battery life. Also, it should have a good quality selfie camera to use while you are in the class.
If you are looking for a smartphone to attend online classes, then here we have listed some budget offerings that you can consider buying. We have listed devices from various brands including Samsung, Redmi, Realme, Tecno, and many others. Do check out the list and make a buying decision.
Samsung Galaxy F12
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 30A
Price: Rs. 8,249
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch HD+ LCD Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G85 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera
- 8MP Selfie Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 6000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M12
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh (typical) battery
Redmi 9A
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Redmi 9 Prime
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch Full HD+ LCD Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Cameras
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5020 MAh Battery
Realme C25
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Poco C3
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OPPO A15
Price: Rs. 9,990
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Redmi 9
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C20
Price: Rs. 6,799
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
