ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide – Best Smartphones With Quad Rear Cameras To Buy In India Right Now

    By
    |

    To remain dominant in the market, smartphone makers always adopt innovation. Earlier, we were used to dual-rear camera-based handsets, and now the devices can be seen with up to quad-camera modules. There are a few exceptional phones that house up to five sensors at their rear part. Some of these devices have been positioned to the list that you can see below.

    Buying Guide – Best Smartphones With Quad Rear Cameras To Buy In India

     

    From the list, you can have the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series phones whose camera allows for HDR10+ shooting. And, with their S-pens, you can edit captured videos. The exceptional Nokia 9 PureView in the list has a Zeiss Optics-based five rear cameras. It has some improved camera modes and functions which help generate next-gen images and videos.

    Surprisingly, an affordable Realme 5 Pro makes to the list. The smartphone's quad sensors include a 48MP primary camera which is AI-based, resulting in some ultra-refined shots.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 79,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    MRP: Rs. 69,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
    Huawei P30 Pro
     

    Huawei P30 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 71,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP + TOF 3D camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging
    Realme 5 Pro

    Realme 5 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4035mAh battery
    Nokia 9 PureView

    Nokia 9 PureView

    MRP: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3320mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

    Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

    MRP: Rs. 26,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
    Realme 5

    Realme 5

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Splash resistant
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue