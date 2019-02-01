Buying guide: Budget LED, HD and Smart TVs to buy in India starting from Rs. 4,999

It's an incredible stand by the makers who now keep launching LED, Smart TVs and other accessories at their minimal price value. Recently, there have been some TVs which are included on Flipkart whose price starts from just Rs. 4,999. Plus, users can seek other additional amazing benefits on purchasing from this portal. Our buying guide covers this story efficiently by including few of the best HD and Smart TVs in the list below.

These TVs come with 10 W speaker output, offering you a better audio experience. With HD ready of amazing pixel resolution, they offer great picture quality. Coming with 60 Hz of frequency, these electronic goods provide standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality.

Besides all these, you are also entitled to some rejuvenating deals in case you are planning to buy from Flipkart. These offers are no cost EMI option, 10% off with Axis Bank buzz credit card, 10% off on credit/debit cards and net banking, 5% instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank credit card, 1-year domestic warranty, and more.

Thomson R9 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV (24TM2490) MRP: Rs 7,999

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Candes CX-1900 17 inch LED HD-Ready TV MRP: Rs 4,999

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 10 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Dektron DK1917FHD 19 inch LED Full HD TV MRP: Rs 5,499

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 10 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Noble Skiodo NB22VRI01 22 inch LED Full HD TV MRP:

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Nacson NS2255 MRP: 6,990

Available in Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 16 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Micromax 20A8100HD 20 inch LED HD-Ready TV MRP: Rs 7,499

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

16 W Speaker Output : For good-quality TV sound

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives OTBVibgyorNXT 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV MRP: 8,999

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

10 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives CloudWalker Spectra 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV (24AH22T) MRP: 7,499

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device LG Led 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV MRP: Rs 11,199

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives MarQ by Flipkart Innoview 61cm (24 inch) Full HD LED TV (24DAFHD) MRP: Rs 7,999

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 10 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 32 inch(80 cm) HD Ready Smart LED TV MRP: Rs 11,499

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Panasonic 70cm (28 inch) HD Ready LED TV (TH-28F200DX) MRP: Rs 12,590

Available On Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 10 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives