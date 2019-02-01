ENGLISH

Buying guide: Budget LED, HD and Smart TVs to buy in India starting from Rs. 4,999

    It's an incredible stand by the makers who now keep launching LED, Smart TVs and other accessories at their minimal price value. Recently, there have been some TVs which are included on Flipkart whose price starts from just Rs. 4,999. Plus, users can seek other additional amazing benefits on purchasing from this portal. Our buying guide covers this story efficiently by including few of the best HD and Smart TVs in the list below.

    Best LED, HD and Smart TVs to buy in India starting from Rs. 4,999

     

    These TVs come with 10 W speaker output, offering you a better audio experience. With HD ready of amazing pixel resolution, they offer great picture quality. Coming with 60 Hz of frequency, these electronic goods provide standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality.

    Besides all these, you are also entitled to some rejuvenating deals in case you are planning to buy from Flipkart. These offers are no cost EMI option, 10% off with Axis Bank buzz credit card, 10% off on credit/debit cards and net banking, 5% instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank credit card, 1-year domestic warranty, and more.

    Thomson R9 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV (24TM2490)

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

     

    Candes CX-1900 17 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    MRP: Rs 4,999
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 10 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

     

    Dektron DK1917FHD 19 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs 5,499
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 10 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

     

    Noble Skiodo NB22VRI01 22 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP:
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    Nacson NS2255

    MRP: 6,990
    Available in Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 16 W Speaker Output
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

     

    Micromax 20A8100HD 20 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    MRP: Rs 7,499
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 16 W Speaker Output : For good-quality TV sound
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    OTBVibgyorNXT 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV

    MRP: 8,999
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 10 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    CloudWalker Spectra 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV (24AH22T)

    MRP: 7,499
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    LG Led 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV

    MRP: Rs 11,199
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

     

    MarQ by Flipkart Innoview 61cm (24 inch) Full HD LED TV (24DAFHD)

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 10 W Speaker Output
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

     

    MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 32 inch(80 cm) HD Ready Smart LED TV

    MRP: Rs 11,499
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Panasonic 70cm (28 inch) HD Ready LED TV (TH-28F200DX)

    MRP: Rs 12,590
    Available On Flipkart and Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 10 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

     

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
