Call Recording On Xiaomi: How To Enable Automatic Call Recording On Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi has topped the charts consistently as one of the most popular smartphone brands globally. There are several handy features on Xiaomi smartphones like Hi-Fi audio, OIS, and so on. Plus, it also has the option to enable call recording automatically for all calls. You don't need any third-party app and can do it directly on the smartphone.

How To Enable Automatic Call Recording On Xiaomi Smartphones

Automatic call recording on Xiaomi phones is possible thanks to the MIUI OS. Also, it's simple and easy to enable call recording on Xiaomi smartphones. Here are the steps to enable call recording on your Mi, Redmi, Poco, or any MIUI-based smartphone:

Step 1: Open the Dial app on your Xiaomi smartphone

Step 2: Select the More icon situated on the bottom-left corner of the app

Step 3: Select the Settings option here

Step 4: Next, select Call Recording > Record calls automatically

This will automatically enable call recording on your Xiaomi smartphone. Additionally, users can also customize the call recording option further. With the Customize option, you can select the numbers you wish to record the calls.

How To Access Call Recording On Xiaomi Smartphone?

Once enabled, all your call recordings will be saved and stored locally on your smartphone. You can access the call recordings /MIUI/sound_recorder/call_rec/ folder. Or, you could simply head over to the Xiaomi File Manager app to access the recordings. Alternatively, you could also open the Recorder app to get the recordings on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Why Do You Need Call Recording?

Call recording is one of the most important features that is easily accessible on Android smartphones. One could ask why would you need to record calls. There have been instances of harassment and abuse via phone calls. Having these calls recorded could easily help in filing a complaint.

As noted, there are also third-party apps that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS smartphones. However, these third-party apps could have potential access to your call recordings and other data. It could also be loaded with ads, which could hinder the overall experience. Hence, it's advisable to use the in-built options.

