Can’t wait for the Redmi Note 7 launch? Here are the top Redmi Note 7 alternatives

Xiaomi's next model so-called "Redmi Note 7", is on the verge of filling the void which hadn't seen any recent launches from Xiaomi phone makers. Xiaomi India has officially confirmed about the launch date of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 which will occur on the 28th of February. It is quite interesting to note that Note 7 is the first smartphone from Xioami which is equipped with a whopping 48MP, offering DSRL like photography experience.

Equally, it looks extremely attractive with an all-glass design. However, there are some alternatives in the same price variant which you would surely not like to miss. As these phones also have features that can turn you a die-hard fan. Below you can find a listing of top 10 substitutes to the Redmi Note 7.

Coming in two variants, the Note 7 gives you either option to go with which suits you the best. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4000 mah battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology, Type-C USB port for charging, and more- the handset can offer the finest user-experience at such a budget-friendly price category.

On the other hand, you can go with the Honor 8X whose glass back and metal sides along with extremely slim surrounds and good slimline notch- makes it a priceless. Apart from these the handset features a very good Full HD-grade screen, much better camera set up with a dual lens at the rear. It offers very high screen-to-body ratio making your display look immersive. It also offers micro USB charging making your battery replenished in quick time.

Then you have the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 which is the most affordable smartphone to offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection for the screen. It is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery which together with the energy efficient Snapdragon 660 CPU can last for one full day on heavy usage.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Key Specs a 5.99-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) full HD 18:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

an octa core Snapdragon 660 SoC processor with Adreno 512 GPU

4/6GB RAM, 64/128GB internal memory variant

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Single 4G VoLTE

3010mAh with support for QuickCharge 4.0 Honor 8X Key Specs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) TFT IPS display along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio

an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4/6/6GB RAM, 64/64/128GB internal memory variants

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1(Oreo)

20MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,750mAh battery Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Key Specs a 6.3-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6

an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with Adreno 512 GPU

3/4/6GB RAM, 32/64/64GB internal memory variants

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1(Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Realme U1 Key Specs a 6.3-inch(1,080 x 2,340 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

an octa core MediaTek Helio P70 with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3/4GB RAM, 32/64GB internal memory variants

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1(Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery Honor 10 Lite Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M20 Key Specs 6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

23MP + 5MP dual rear cameras with LED Flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Nokia 6.1 Plus Key Specs 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Oppo K1 Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 SoC with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1(Oreo) topped with ColorOS 5.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging