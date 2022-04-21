How To Capture 108MP Images On Oppo F21 Pro 5G? Features oi-Vivek

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is the latest 5G capable mid-tier smartphone from Oppo India. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone ships with Android 11 OS with a custom ColorOS 12 skin on top.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G has a triple primary camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. Although the phone just has a 64MP sensor, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G can capture 108MP images using the native camera app, and here is how to do the same.

How To Capture 108MP Images On Oppo F21 Pro 5G?

To capture 108MP images on the Oppo F21 Pro 5G smartphone, open the camera app, go to more settings, and select the Extra HD option, which enables 108MP mode. You can now capture 108MP images natively on the Oppo F21 Pro 5G smartphone.

Do note that, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G has a 64MP primary camera, which normally captures 16MP images using pixel binning technology, which will be around 6MB in size. However, when you capture a 108MP image on the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, the image will be around 25MB in size, and it takes a lot more storage than a regular picture.

Advantages Of 108MP Image

One of the advantages of capturing a 108MP image on the Oppo F21 Pro 5G or any other smartphone is the amount of details that the photo can retain. When compared to a 16MP or even 64MP image, a 108MP image can capture a lot of details, which will also let you zoom into the picture further when compared to low-resolution images.

When zoomed in, you can still get a lot of details from the pictures, although the details might not be as clear as captured from a telephoto camera, it will still offer plenty of details and even after zooming more than 100 percent, the image will still look crisp.

Although the Oppo F21 Pro 5G does not have a 108MP sensor, the smartphone seems to use a software algorithm to merge two images to create a single high-resolution image. If you have the Oppo F21 Pro 5G smartphone, this is definitely one of the must-try features of the smartphone.

