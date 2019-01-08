CES 2019: Qualcomm sheds light on 5G, showcases the future of smart devices

The CES 2019 has kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada with the top technology leaders ready to show us the future of smart devices. A lot of talks will be around 5G, which is going to be the theme of this year's trade show. When we talk about 5G, Qualcomm is the key player in the 5G ecosystem as the chipmaker is going to supply the required hardware to world's first 5G-enabled consumer electronics products.30 plus 5G devices to be launched this year

Wait for 5G compatible devices is finally over

The year 2019 will finally give the world 5G enabled smart devices, especially mobile phones. As per Venturebeat.com, Qualcomm at CES 2019 has stated that the company has won almost all of the chip contracts underlying 5G deployments for 2019. We are eagerly waiting for the moment when Qualcomm demonstrates a working handset with 5G speeds. While we cannot promise when that will happen during the mega technology trade show, we can certainly inform you about the Ford-Qualcomm's future connected car ecosystem. Read on.

Ford-Qualcomm's connected car technology

Qualcomm grabbed the headlines when Ford gave a demo of cellular V2X Smart Cars technology. The technology gives a glimpse of the future's connected car ecosystem where vehicles can talk to other vehicles, traffic lights, and even smart devices owned by people far away. The aim here is to facilitate the development of smart, connected transportation system throughout the world.

Notably, the two big companies joined hands in January 2018 for a long-term relationship to develop connected car ecosystem. The C-V2X technology is backed by Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset which enables wireless communication between vehicles using the same technology, traffic lights and even people using smartphones (not necessarily in line-of-sight).

The connected ecosystem can address a number of safety issues on roads. For instance, the team stated that vehicles backed by C-V2X technology met with an accident can alert other vehicles approaching to avoid further collisions. Besides, the technology could also keep drivers informed better to drive safer by communicating with road signals and spot lights.

It is worth mentioning that the connected car ecosystem will be largely backed by 5G networks where once again Qualcomm will play a major role.

Qualcomm and LG

One key partner of Qualcomm to develop 5G enabled devices this year will be LG. The technology leaders are working together to create next-gen networking standards a reality in the year 2019. What this means is that LG's flagship smartphones in the year 2019 will be backed by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 5G enabled chipset. The new flagship will deliver faster network speeds, better connectivity and a chance to see exciting 5G's technology use cases.