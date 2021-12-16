Christmas Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000 for Present Someone Features oi-Harish Kumar

Christmas is round the corner and consumers are looking forward to buying the best gifts for their loved ones. One of the first options that buyers might think of is budget smartphones. There are a plethora of choices for buyers out there in the crowded budget smartphone market. This option will be highly suitable for those who want to purchase a new smartphone or gift one to their family members without shelling a lot of money.

The online retailers and brands are providing attractive discounts on a slew of budget smartphones. You can check out the offers and use the sales that will be hosted during the festival of Christmas to buy the new device. Check out the discounts and make a buying decision from the models below. Nokia C01 Plus Price: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 18:9 display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

4G VoLTE

3,000 mAh (typical) removable battery Reliance JioPhone Next Price: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with Pragati OS

Dual SIM

13MP autofocus rear camera, LED flash

8MP autofocus front camera

4G VoLTE

3,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB/2GB of RAM

16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

OS: Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP Rer Camera

5MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Smart 5A Price: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1540 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Itel Vision 2S Price: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

6.52 inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display

5000mAh Battery with AI Power Master

2GB RAM

Experience with 32GB ROM for storing your contents

8 MP Dual AI rear camera

5MP Selfie camera

‎5,000 mAh Battery Nokia C3 2020 Price: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,040 mAh (typical) battery Itel A26 Price: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs 5.7 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

5MP + VGA Dual AI Camera | 2MP Front Camera

3020 mAh Li-ion Battery Battery

Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor

3,020 mAh Battery Itel Vision 1 Pro Price: Rs. 6,749

Key Specs 6.52 inch hd+ ips waterdrop display

1.4GHz Quad-core processor

Android 10.0

2GB of RAM

Experience with 32gb rom for storing your contents

8 mp triple ai rear camera

5mp selfie camera

4,000 mAh Battery Gionee Max Price: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Lava Z61 Pro Price: Rs. 5,777

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,100 mAh battery

