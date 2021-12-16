Just In
Christmas Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000 for Present Someone
Christmas is round the corner and consumers are looking forward to buying the best gifts for their loved ones. One of the first options that buyers might think of is budget smartphones. There are a plethora of choices for buyers out there in the crowded budget smartphone market. This option will be highly suitable for those who want to purchase a new smartphone or gift one to their family members without shelling a lot of money.
The online retailers and brands are providing attractive discounts on a slew of budget smartphones. You can check out the offers and use the sales that will be hosted during the festival of Christmas to buy the new device. Check out the discounts and make a buying decision from the models below.
Nokia C01 Plus
Price: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 18:9 display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000 mAh (typical) removable battery
Reliance JioPhone Next
Price: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with Pragati OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP autofocus rear camera, LED flash
- 8MP autofocus front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB/2GB of RAM
- 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- OS: Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP Rer Camera
- 5MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Smart 5A
Price: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1540 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Itel Vision 2S
Price: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52 inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display
- 5000mAh Battery with AI Power Master
- 2GB RAM
- Experience with 32GB ROM for storing your contents
- 8 MP Dual AI rear camera
- 5MP Selfie camera
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Nokia C3 2020
Price: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,040 mAh (typical) battery
Itel A26
- 5.7 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 5MP + VGA Dual AI Camera | 2MP Front Camera
- 3020 mAh Li-ion Battery Battery
- Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor
- 3,020 mAh Battery
Itel Vision 1 Pro
Price: Rs. 6,749
Key Specs
- 6.52 inch hd+ ips waterdrop display
- 1.4GHz Quad-core processor
- Android 10.0
- 2GB of RAM
- Experience with 32gb rom for storing your contents
- 8 mp triple ai rear camera
- 5mp selfie camera
- 4,000 mAh Battery
Gionee Max
Price: Rs. 6,299
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Lava Z61 Pro
Price: Rs. 5,777
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,100 mAh battery
