Click Natural looking selfies with AI powered OPPO F5’s 20MP front camera

If there's one smartphone brand that is continuously pushing the envelope in the selfie technology, it has to be OPPO. The Chinese smartphone maker has given some stellar camera smartphones in past and has once again engineered something entirely new and unique in front-facing camera department.

OPPO F5 is company's latest and most advanced selfie handset which is built to deliver clear and natural beauty of every subject in the image. OPPO F5 does this with the help of company's latest breakthrough, AI Beauty technology, built right into the front camera of the smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

How clear and natural selfies are captured? OPPO F5 sports a 20MP front-facing camera. The camera features a built-in AI Beauty Technology that records more than 200 facial recognition spots of a face, containing various delicate facial features including your nose, forehead, cheeks or lower jaws, etc. This helps the camera deliver results that a standard selfie camera can never achieve. Deep analyses to recognize skin tones, color, age, gender The machine learning technology powering the front camera on OPPO F5 self-learns and recognizes the differences between skin tones and color, age, gender of subjects within an image, and makes appropriate and relevant beautification enhancements to each subject. The complex algorithm has the ability to differentiate male from female subjects, babies from adults, and make appropriate subtle enhancements to improve the self portraits. It will avoid "one-for-all" and unnatural enhancements such as feminine enhancements on male subjects. Result is Accurate Skin Tones and no Blemishes The F5 captures one's real beauty with the AI Beauty Technology that gives a customized beauty effect, no matter which environment or who you're taking the Selfie with. This ensures that everyone in the picture looks naturally beautiful with accurate skin tones and does not have any unwanted blemishes. AI powered camera applies deep analysis to deliver best-in-class results OPPO's seflie AI technology can distinguish between faces of different people. This is achieved with the help of deep analysis by comparing results with a massive global image database of human faces. The database was maintained to gather information and learn from specific granular facial features of different people. Overall, OPPO F5 with the above mentioned industry's first selfie camera technology will impress you with natural looking images. The selfies you capture will display accurate color tones and will reflect your true personality that no other selfie-focused handset manages to capture.