Coronavirus Outbreak: Xiaomi, Vivo, And Realme Postpone New Launches In India

Xiaomi Postpones Mi 10 Launch: Details

Xiaomi has decided to postpone the launch of its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10. The company said that they are evaluating the situation, and will announce the new date soon.

"After careful deliberation, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 in India, which was scheduled for 31st March 2020. We are evaluating the situation and will release a revised launch date soon," the company said in a statement.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was earlier launched in China, and now the company is planning to launch the device on March 31 in India. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 6.7-inch display. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 40,000.

Vivo Postpones V19 Launch: Details

Vivo has also announced that it has postponed the launch of the V19. In fact, the company has postponed all launches in India. In addition, Vivo donates 100,000 masks in Maharashtra. The Vivo V19 is likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. It will feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display.

Smartphone Companies Might Lose Rs. 15,000 Crore Due To Lockdown

Meanwhile, Economic Times reports that there will be a loss of Rs. 15,000 crore, as they are not producing smartphones. "At present, we have a turnover of between Rs. 500 crore and Rs. 700 crore per day. So, a shutdown for about three weeks essentially means a loss ranging between Rs .10,000 crore and Rs. 15,000 crore," Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the ICEA was quoted by Economic Times.