Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022: Top Discount Offers On Apple Devices Features oi-Harish Kumar

Apple products have been on the high-end side of the price range. The products are next-gen, flagship devices that offer an enhanced experience. The Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022 is offering a huge discount on Apple devices. This includes iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, AirPods, and even the Apple Watch series. Here's all you need to know about the Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022 and the discount offers.

The Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022 is offering a huge discount on iPhones. For instance, you can get the iPhone 13 Product RED for just Rs. 72,990. Slightly older models like the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 12 Pro are priced at Rs. 56,990, Rs. 55,190, and Rs. 104,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 is also available at the sale.

iPhones aside, the Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022 is also offering a huge discount on other Apple devices. For instance, you can get the Apple MacBook Pro with the M1 Chip for just Rs. 107,990 instead of Rs. 122,900. Similarly, the iPad Wi-Fi variant is available for just Rs. 29,900.

Buyers can also check out the Apple AirPods Pro at the Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022, which is offering it for just Rs. 20,900. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple Watch SE are now priced at Rs. 23,900 and Rs. 29,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 104,900 ; MRP: Rs. 119,900 (Save Rs. 15,000 ; 13% off) Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available at 13% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this iphone for Rs. 104,900 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB ROM, MLPJ3HN/A, (Product)Red) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (Save Rs. 6,910, 9% off) Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this iphone for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MGE33HN/A, Black) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 55,190 ; MRP: Rs. 64,900 (Save Rs. 9,710, 15% off) Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 15% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this iphone for Rs. 55,190 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MGJ83HN/A, Blue) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 56,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (Save Rs. 8,910, 14% off) Apple iPhone 12 is available at 14% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this iphone for Rs. 56,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MHDF3HN/A, Purple) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 45,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,900 (Save Rs. 3,910, 8% off) Apple iPhone 11 is available at 8% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this iphone for Rs. 45,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPad WiFi iOS Tablet Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,900 ; MRP: Rs. 30,900 (Save Rs. 1,000, 3% off) Apple iPad WiFi iOS Tablet is available at 8% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this device for Rs. 29,900 onwards during the sale. Apple MacBook Pro (MYDA2HN/A) M1 Chip macOS Big Sur Laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Apple M1 GPU, 33.78cm, Silver) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 107,990 ; MRP: Rs. 122,900 (Save Rs. 14,910, 12% off) Apple MacBook Pro is available at 12% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this device for Rs. 107,990 onwards during the sale. Apple AirPods Pro MLWK3HN/A In-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Truly Wireless Earbuds Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,900 ; MRP: Rs. 26,300 (Save Rs. 5,400, 21% off) Apple AirPods Pro is available at 21% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this device for Rs. 20,900 onwards during the sale. Apple Watch Series 3 Smartwatch Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 22,900 ; MRP: Rs. 23,900 (Save Rs. 1,000, 4% off) Apple Watch Series 3 Smartwatch is available at 4% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this device for Rs. 22,900 onwards during the sale. Apple Watch SE Smart Watch Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,900 (Save Rs. 2,910, 10% off) Apple Watch SE Smart Watch is available at 10% discount during Croma Apple Fest Sale 2022. You can get this device for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.

