Dasara brings heavy discount on Nokia, Samsung, Micromax, Oneplus, Apple, Xiaomi and more smartphone

The season of festivals is already here. Most of you must be preparing yourselves for celebrations that lie ahead by indulging in shopping. For several others the festive season must be an opportunity to get their hands on some of the most popular gadgets for a great discount.
This is also the time of the year when people buy gifts for their loved ones, family and friends. Keeping the increasing demand of products in mind several online and offline stores offer heavy discounts on electronic products including smartphones.
Amazon and Flipkart have already concluded their Great Indian Sale and the Big Billion Days sale respectively. But that does not mean that buyers will not get products on discount.
Latest smartphones brands including Nokia, Samsung, Micromax, Oneplus, Apple, Xiaomi and Oppo will all offer their products on discount on Dushehera. We have compiled a list of smartphones that will you can get for a few grands less.
We have also mentioned the price that these devices will be available. Look for yourself:
13% off on OnePlus 3T (Gunmetal, 6GB RAM + 64GB memory)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
42% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
6% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
29% off on Micromax Canvas Infinity (Black, 18:9 FullVision Display)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh (minimum) / 2980mAh (typical)
6% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Navy Blue, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
14% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 128GB)
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
31% off on Google Pixel XL (Quite Black, 128 GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
24% off on Lenovo IdeaPad Thin and Light 320S-14IKB 80X400CLIN
Key Features
- 14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- Thin and light 1.69kg laptop
- 2.4GHz Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer
19% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A 13.3-inch Laptop 2017
Key Features
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 128GB Solid State hard drive
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
11% off on Dell Inspiron 15-3567 15.6-inch Laptop
Key Features
- 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- 15.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- DOS operating system
- 3.2kg laptop
- 1 VGA, 1 HDMI out, 1 RJ-45, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, SD card reader
- 1 Year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
16% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Black, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
5% off on OPPO F3 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
3% off on Honor 8 Lite (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
3% off on Nokia 3 (Tempered Blue, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (Gold, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Get upto Rs 12,000 off on exchange on Redmi Note 4 (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
20% off on Microsoft Surface Core m3 6th Gen
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 12.3 Inch Touchscreen Display
- Free Microsoft pen with this Laptop
- Intel Core m3 Processor (6th Gen)
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 128 GB SSD