Dasara brings heavy discount on Nokia, Samsung, Micromax, Oneplus, Apple, Xiaomi and more smartphone

The season of festivals is already here. Most of you must be preparing yourselves for celebrations that lie ahead by indulging in shopping. For several others the festive season must be an opportunity to get their hands on some of the most popular gadgets for a great discount.

This is also the time of the year when people buy gifts for their loved ones, family and friends. Keeping the increasing demand of products in mind several online and offline stores offer heavy discounts on electronic products including smartphones.

Amazon and Flipkart have already concluded their Great Indian Sale and the Big Billion Days sale respectively. But that does not mean that buyers will not get products on discount.

Latest smartphones brands including Nokia, Samsung, Micromax, Oneplus, Apple, Xiaomi and Oppo will all offer their products on discount on Dushehera. We have compiled a list of smartphones that will you can get for a few grands less.

We have also mentioned the price that these devices will be available. Look for yourself:

13% off on OnePlus 3T (Gunmetal, 6GB RAM + 64GB memory) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge 42% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB) Key Features 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 6% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 29% off on Micromax Canvas Infinity (Black, 18:9 FullVision Display) Key Features 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh (minimum) / 2980mAh (typical) 6% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Navy Blue, 64GB) Key Features 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging 14% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 128GB) Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 31% off on Google Pixel XL (Quite Black, 128 GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Fingerprint sensor

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh battery 24% off on Lenovo IdeaPad Thin and Light 320S-14IKB 80X400CLIN Key Features 14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics

Thin and light 1.69kg laptop

2.4GHz Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm hard drive

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

1 year warranty from manufacturer 19% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A 13.3-inch Laptop 2017 Key Features 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB Solid State hard drive

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera

1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase 11% off on Dell Inspiron 15-3567 15.6-inch Laptop Key Features 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

15.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics

DOS operating system

3.2kg laptop

1 VGA, 1 HDMI out, 1 RJ-45, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, SD card reader

1 Year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase 16% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Black, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Key Features 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 5% off on OPPO F3 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Key Features 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery 3% off on Honor 8 Lite (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 3% off on Nokia 3 (Tempered Blue, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM) Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Get upto Rs 12,000 off on exchange on Redmi Note 4 (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery 20% off on Microsoft Surface Core m3 6th Gen Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

12.3 Inch Touchscreen Display

Free Microsoft pen with this Laptop

Intel Core m3 Processor (6th Gen)

4 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

128 GB SSD