Deep Diving Into The Asus ROG Phone 5s With Dinesh Sharma, Business Head Asus India

What Makes The ROG Phone 5s Different From The ROG Phone 5

Mr. Dinesh answered this question in parts, where he began by explaining the speed binned Snapdragon 888+ SoC, which offers improved performance as it has a higher clock speed of up to 3GHz and also offers improved AI processing. He also confirmed that ROG Phone 5s, when compared to the ROG Phone 5 has a finetuned cooling solution for better compatibility.

He said that the Asus ROG Phone 5s uses a multi-layer cooling system. The Snapdragon 888+ SoC is attached to a large copper chamber, which covers a significant percentage area of the phone. Then there is a graphite sheet, and even the mid-frame helps with the heat dissipation.

He explained that even the split battery design with a mid-board configuration tends to maintain a cooler temperature even while charging and playing. Additionally, he also said that using accessories like the aero cooler fan will further improve the heat dissipation, helping the device to sustain peak performance.

He further explained that the faster processor with an improved cooling solution will result in a stable gaming experience. The next major change on the ROG Phone 5s is the display, which is a custom Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. This is also said to result in the reduction of touch response time to 24ms.

Dinesh concluded by saying the faster response time will give an edge over the other players. When asked about the pricing, he said that the ROG Phone 5 will be phased out in India and will be replaced by the ROG Phone 5s.

Will There Be A Steady Supply Of ROG Phone 5s In India?

When asked about supply issues of the ROG Phone, he confirmed that all the variants of the ROG Phone 5s will be readily available this time. He also said that the company has an idea regarding the demand for the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro and will have a stable supply.

He also confirmed that the ROG Phone 5 has done well and still has a good demand. The gaming revenue is expected to grow from $1 Billion to $5 Billion by 2025 with over 35 to 40 percent average growth rate per year.

He also confirmed that Asus has also worked with game developers such as Activision to optimize games like COD: Mobile to enable haptic touch functionality. The company is also working with BGMI to enable haptic feedback in India, and the same is already available outside the country. Asus is also giving out codes for PUBG New State players which will offer custom ROG jackets and parachutes.

Why Does The ROG Phone 5s Ships With Android 11 And Not Android 12?

Dinesh said that both ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s will get Android 12 update very soon, and both devices are also eligible for Android 13 OS update. This means the ROG Phone 5s will soon be updated to Android 12 OS.

Future Plans, Upcoming Products

When asked about Asus' plan for the entry-level and mid-tier gaming smartphone segment, Dinesh said that the company is currently focused on making the best possible gaming smartphones. The company currently does not have any plans to make entry-level or mid-tier gaming smartphones.

When asked about upcoming gaming-related products other than laptops and smartphones, Dinesh confirmed that the ROG Flow Z13, which was recently introduced at CES 2022 will be coming to India soon.

When asked about the ROG Phone 6, Dinesh said that the company will be pushing the limits for the next generation of ROG gaming smartphones. He further continued that the company is organizing e-sports tournaments for professionals and casual gamers.