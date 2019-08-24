Differences Between PUBG Mobile And PUBG Mobile Lite Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

It was great news for all the Android Phone users when PUBG Mobile launched a new version recently. It is known as the PUBG Mobile Lite and it is available on the Google Play Store. But there are some key differences between the two. It has got many positive reviews and is basically a cut-down or stripped down version of what is PUBG Mobile. It has been made in such a way so that it can run on low-end smartphones.

Requirements:

Even if your phone has 2GB of onboard storage or 2GB of RAM, PUBG Mobile can run on it. It can even run on your device if it has low internet connectivity. Even at minimum settings, PUBG Mobile used to need 2 GB of RAM to run. The processor of the phone is also very important for higher frame rates if you want to play PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile lite, on the other hand, is easier as even for optimal settings, it requires less than 2GB of RAM. It will be more than enough for it. PUBG Mobile Lite requires just 500MB of free space to install it. But PUBG Mobile needs 2.4GB of storage space.

Gaming modes:

Both the games are completely different in their appearances. PUBG Mobile Lite has two gaming modes -- Arcade and Classic. Classic has one map, Erangel, whereas Arcade got one; that is War. It can be achieved when you get to reach level 10. PUBG Mobile has 3, on the other hand, offers Arcade, Classic, and Evoground. The Classic one has 4 maps of Vikendi, Sanhok, Miramar, and Erangel. The Evoground has three different options, TDM, Zombie and Zombie: Survive Till Dawn 2.

PUBG Mobile Lite is only available for South America and Asia servers. On PUBG Mobile, under Arcade, they can have Sniper training, mini zone, Quick Match, War and others. Then there's TDM warehouse in Evoground along with Zombie: Darkest Night and Zombie Survive Till Dawn 2. PUBG Mobile is applicable in the server options of South America, Europe, KRIP, Middle East, Asia, and North America.

Gameplay:

There is a difference between the two. On PUBG Mobile, there is a classic battle royale mode where one can compete with hundreds of players. PUBG Mobile Lite is not that grand. On the Erangel map, you can just have 60 players and since it is lower and smaller in numbers, the game can be played very fast and players can move between locations faster. PUBG Mobile Lite has facilities like bullet trail adjustment, aim assist, extended time to kill and others.

PUBG Mobile Lite has other great additional features too like map quality optimization, ability to heal while moving, location display for shooter, and others. But, the other game equipment usually remains the same. Although both are somewhat similar, they are different on various grounds.

