Best Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro accessories on discount in India

Xiaomi has established itself as one of the most successful smartphone manufacturer of the modern times. The brand is now known worldwide and sell smartphones, power banks, fitness bands and a range of other smart products.
SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones with Face Unlock You Can Buy Right Now Under Rs 10,000
In India, Xiaomi is known for its performance driven affordable smartphones. Among the brand's products, Redmi Note 5 Pro is very well received by consumers and is the best mid-range Android device in the market.
SEE ALSO: Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 15,000
And now when Xiaomi has sold countless units of Redmi Note 5 Pro, the market now also offers accessories for the popular mid-range smartphone Today we are giving you a list of top Redmi Note 5 Pro accessories. Have a look.
30% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro Hard Case Black
Buy This offer on buy.mi.com
Key Specs
- Perfect Fit
- Light Weight
- Easy To Apply
- Ultrathin Thickness
- 8mm thick
35% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro Screen Protector
Buy This offer on buy.mi.com
Key Specs
- Specifically designed for Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Ultra-clear High Definition with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience
- Ultra thin-0.15mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity
- Highly durable, and scratch resistant - surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints.
- NETBOON Package : 1x Nano Screen Guard, 1x Wet Wipes, 1x Dry Wipes
40 % off on Mi USB Cable 80 cm (Fast Charging)
Buy This offer on buy.mi.com
Key Specs
- 80cm Long Cable (Type A)
- Connector One: USB Type-A
- Cable Speed: 480 Mbps
- 6 months warranty
30% off on Mi Selfie Stick Black
Buy This offer on buy.mi.com
Key Specs
- Selfie Stick and Tripod Mount 2 in 1 Design
- Built-in 60mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery
- Independent Bluetooth 3.0 Remote Control
- Get the best shots and videos without asking a stranger
- Provide the perfect view angles, convenient to take pictures, enjoy the autodyne life
30% off on Mi Earphones (with in-built mic) Silver
Buy This offer on buy.mi.com
Key Specs
- Comes with 2 additional high quality silicone ear buds (S/L)
- Ergonomically angled to fit your ear canal for long-lasting comfort
- Compatible with all Android, iOS and Mi devices
- Corrosion proof, scratch and slip resistant
- Play/pause and answer all calls with the press of a button
- Warranty :- 6 months, For any query/assistance kindly contact MI Services 1800 103 6286.
38% off on Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable
Buy This offer on buy.mi.com
Key Specs
- Used for devices with Micro USB / Type-C for charging and data transfer synchronously and instantaneously.
- Light and suitable length, easy to carry and use.
- We adopted the last instant connection technology to improve capability. You can connect and charge rapidly.
- The maximum current transfer is 2400mAh, offer your phone, tablet, digital camera an unbelievable fast charging. With the 2.4A charging plug, charge your phone quickly.
- TPE cable, 28 tinned wird fixed by 250D nylon yarn, the product has high structural strength, durability, snti-corrosion of sweat and suitable to carry.
74% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro Full Coverage 5D Tempered Glass
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- Specially Designed full Screen protector for Redmi Note 5 Pro: Designed to contour elegantly with the Redmi Note 5 ProOs front face, our precisely-engineered 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector offers a crisp viewing experience and optimal protection from edge to edge.
- Tough to Crack: Shield your Redmi Note 5 Pro with a protector featuring 9H hardness and superior anti-scratch material to guard against scratches and add drop protection.
- Ultimate Scratch Protection: Case U Premium tempered glass effectively resists scratches and is finished with a fingerprint-repelling oleophobic coating, this protector ensures your Redmi Note 5 Pro's display stays clean, clear, and vivid.
- 3D Full Cover: Original Gorilla/ Asahi Glass Is Precisely Cut, High-Transparency And Oleophobic Anti-Smudge Coating Maintain Your Redmi Note 5 Pro Original High-Definition Viewing Experience And High-Sensitivity Touch Response
- What You Get: Case U Glassguard For Redmi Note 5 Pro, Alcohol Wipes, Microfiber Cloth, Electroplating Sticker, Dust Absorber Sticker, Guide Stickers, Bubble Removal Card, Our Unbeaten Warranty And Friendly Customer Service.
66% off on Bracevor Flip Cover for Mi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Sales Package: Premium wallet case with hand strap
- Model Number: XRDN5PELBR
- Designed For: Mi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Brand Color: Executive Brown
65% off on Shockproof Armor Kickstand Back Case Cover for Redmi Note 5 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Tarkan Heavy Duty Armored Protective Case. Perfect Fit for Redmi Note 5 Pro 5.99" 2018 Launch ONLY.
- Use this case to reduce the chance of signal loss.
- Complete access to all features of the device including microphone, speaker, camera, and all buttons.
- Metal Finish Frame Case with built in Kickstand for comfortable viewing angle.
- Protection with Style! Let people have a jaw dropping view!
54% off on Ceego Flip Cover for Mi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Sales Package: 1 Ceego Luxuria Wallet Flip Cover for Note 5 Pro
- Model Number: XiReN5_PRO_W3_Flp_DrkBrn
- Designed For: Mi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Brand Color: Chestnut Brown