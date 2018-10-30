Diwali offers on premium smartphones available with a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on Paytm Mall

Like couple other E-commerce companies, Paytm Mall too has come up with one of the best sale scheme. Keeping Diwali in mind, the portal provides an amazing platform where users can obtain top 6 premium smartphones with cashback of up to Rs. 10,000.

Not only this, these devices also come with several other exciting offers with which your purchasing will become profitable. The portal also offers other best deals on couple other wares which you can consider.

The bids you can get from Paytm Mall are many. It offers no cost EMI with better EMI rate, much better cashback, 10 days replacement policy, warranty period of 1 year for phone and 6 months for accessories, and plenty more.

There are also certain promocodes which will aid extra benefit on the devices that you purchase. Such promocodes will provide you additional discount and cashback, and might as well allow you to win some exciting prizes.

We have shared a list of these devices below. You can check their specs and decide the one that is compatible to your liking.

Rs 10,000 Cash Back on Apple iPhone X

Key Specs Display: 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels

Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera with Dual optical image stabilization

7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours Rs 7,000 Cash Back on Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery Rs 6,000 Cash Back on Samsung Galaxy Note9

Key Specs 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid SIM

Dual 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)

USB 3.1

USB 3.1

4000 MAh Battery Rs 5,000 cash back on Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With Rs 3,199 Cash Back on Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Rs 6,500 cash back on Google Pixel 2 XL

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging