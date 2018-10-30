Diwali offers on premium smartphones available with a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on Paytm Mall

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Like couple other E-commerce companies, Paytm Mall too has come up with one of the best sale scheme. Keeping Diwali in mind, the portal provides an amazing platform where users can obtain top 6 premium smartphones with cashback of up to Rs. 10,000.
Not only this, these devices also come with several other exciting offers with which your purchasing will become profitable. The portal also offers other best deals on couple other wares which you can consider.
The bids you can get from Paytm Mall are many. It offers no cost EMI with better EMI rate, much better cashback, 10 days replacement policy, warranty period of 1 year for phone and 6 months for accessories, and plenty more.
There are also certain promocodes which will aid extra benefit on the devices that you purchase. Such promocodes will provide you additional discount and cashback, and might as well allow you to win some exciting prizes.
We have shared a list of these devices below. You can check their specs and decide the one that is compatible to your liking.
Rs 10,000 Cash Back on Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- Display: 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels
- Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera with Dual optical image stabilization
- 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours
Rs 7,000 Cash Back on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
Rs 6,000 Cash Back on Samsung Galaxy Note9
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Rs 5,000 cash back on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
Rs 3,199 Cash Back on Vivo X21
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Rs 6,500 cash back on Google Pixel 2 XL
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging