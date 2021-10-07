E-SIM Can Make Your iPhone Theft-Proof; Here’s How Features oi-Vivek

Only a handful of smartphones currently support e-SIM or embedded SIM cards in India, and the latest Apple iPhones support the same. If you happen to own one of those devices, then we have a reason why you should use an e-SIM with your iPhone, which could help you make your iPhone theft-proof.

iOS 15 Supports Find My iPhone Even When The Device Is Switched Off

If you have an iPhone that supports iOS 15, then you can enable find my iPhone when the device is switched off. This makes sure that, even if someone steals and phone and switches it off, you will still be able to track the device using iCloud.

e-SIM Takes It To The Next Level

What does a thief do after stealing a phone? He might turn the device off, and if he is a bit smart, he might even remove the SIM card. This means if you have an e-SIM on your iPhone with Find my iPhone enabled, you will be able to track the device, at least until the battery drains out.

As it is almost impossible to reset/format an iPhone without knowing Apple ID credentials. Hence, it almost becomes impossible to take an iPhone out of the radar, as the device will continue to share the location even when it is switched off.

Switching To An e-SIM Has Gotten A Lot Easier

Just a few years back, you had to visit a store to convert your physical SIM card into an e-SIM. However, this has gotten a lot easier, where users can convert their physical SIM to e-SIM or even transfer an already existing e-SIM to another device on their own.

Another added advantage of using an e-SIM on an iPhone is that it allows users to use dual SIM cards on a single iPhone. Most iPhones, starting from the iPhone XR do support dual SIM with an e-SIM card slot and a nano-SIM card slot.

Do note that, if you own an iPhone 13 series of smartphones, then you can actually use two e-SIM cards at the same time, and these are some of the first sets of smartphones to support this feature.

