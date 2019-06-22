eSIM Is The Next Big Trend - All You Need To Know Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

Gradually with the passage of time, the size of the SIM card has reduced to a great extent. Although it has reduced in size, we still usually require two SIM card to maintain two numbers. But this will not remain long and there are chances to see changes soon. It will change because of the new cellular invention that is what is known as eSIM.

We do not need to use multiple sim cards anymore. If your phone suffers from severe damage and gets wet completely, the traditional SIM card gets damaged easily. If you lose your phone along with your SIM card, it becomes another tedious process for both the mobile operators as well as for us.

The eSIM basically means an electronic Subscriber Identity Module. It is equivalent virtually to that of a physical SIM card that you can easily subscribe and activate from more than one operator. But the new physical sim does not have to be inserted. But in the case of eSIM, it is embedded in the motherboard itself. It can also be embedded on the circuit board of the phone. It is very small in size as compared to a Nano Sim.

You can experience the dual sim factor as well as manage them very easily. eSIM is useful for powerful smartphones. They even protect the phone from dust and water. Later on, it can also be used smartphones, computers, tablets, and other smartphone devices.

eSIM comes with a phone to phone installation. They also have the capabilities of Remote Provisioning. It is soldered directly to the motherboard. The process of managing and activating the eSIM should be compatible with all the devices. It is very compatible as one does not need to carry around another phone.

The subscription is provided by the mobile operator like Airtel where they will provide a QR code along with Subscription Manager Data preparation. You can easily switch between data services and other phone number profiles.

It is even beneficial while traveling globally as one does not need a tourist SIM card in any other foreign country. The QR code has to be scanned in the phone’s interface that helps while you are on international roaming. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max launched the first eSIM support by which one can use the dual sim functionality. Google’s Premium pixel family is also launching them.

It can also be available in portable health gadgets, laptops, tablets, health bands, and others. Even SUVs such as Hector or Venue can support it and is also equipped with a lot of in-vehicle services like telematics, breakdown services, automobile health, and others. It also helps in paying at the parking or in other experience delivering a car.

