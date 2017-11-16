Everything you need to know about OnePlus 5T

The day has finally come when the successor of the mighty OnePlus 5 will be officially launched in one-of-its kind event in New York. Much has been said about the company's next handset in last one month and is quite clear that OnePlus 5T will give the pricey flagships from Samsung, Apple, LG a run for their money.

It is OnePlus' most advanced handset and brings top-of-the line hardware and latest Android OS to offer the best of smartphone user experience.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Expected Pricing and Availability OnePlus 5T is expected to cost under Rs. 40,000 and will have an "early access sale" on November 21 at 16.30 IST (4.30 pm) on Amazon India and oneplusstore.in. The official sale for OnePlus 5T will start from November 28. The aggressive price-point and wide scale availability makes OnePlus 5T the most sought after Android flagship smartphone one can buy today in the market. What’s in the Package? To give you an insight what OnePlus 5T brings to the table, the smartphone flaunts a 6-inch Full HD screen with the new 18:9 aspect ratio. It is backed by a larger 3450mAh battery unit with company's highly acclaimed fast charging support. OnePlus 5T is powered by the fastest CPU in town- Snapdragon 835 chipset to take care of processing. For multitasking, OnePlus 5T comes in 8GB and 6GB RAM. As far as storage is concerned, the smartphone comes with 128GB and 64GB internal memory variants respectively. Upgraded Camera OnePlus 5 showed the world what can be achieved with a dual-lens camera set-up and the new OnePlus 5T takes the legacy even further with the new camera set-up. Shutterbugs will be pleased to find out that the brand is making some big changes in the camera department. OnePlus 5T is expected to come with an upgraded dual-camera setup. It is expected that the new OnePlus 5T's camera will have a larger set of image sensors as compared to the OnePlus 5. Last but not the least, to deliver a lag free software experience, OnePlus 5T ships with stock Android OS on board. Live screening with product demo sessions Seeing the specifications and the overall package as whole, it's impossible for smartphone enthusiasts to resist the new OnePlus 5T. The smartphone maker is organizing a live screening of the launch event in five cities across India for its fans. The event will give OnePlus enthusiasts a chance to experience the new handset at the launch venue itself. Fans who bought the tickets for the PVR launch event will have the opportunity to check and test the smartphones in the exclusive demo sessions. Book your OnePlus 5T right from the venue Moreover, OnePlus will also give its fans an opportunity to pre-book the device from the launch venue itself. This will give them a chance to own the new OnePlus 5T before anyone in the market. But fret not if you are not attending the launch screening, you will have the chance to get your own OnePlus 5T on November 28 in the open sale via Amazon India, OnePlusStore.in, and OnePlus physical stores.