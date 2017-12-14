Everything you need to know about IMEI number

If you have a smartphone, we are sure that you must have come across terms called IMEI number. This is what needed when you want to permanently lock a stolen phone, this is what needed, if you want to track your phone. So what exactly is this IMEI number?

What is IMEI number? Each and every mobile phone has a unique 15 digit IMEI number printed by the mobile manufacturer. The International Mobile station Equipment Identity number a.k.a IMEI is used to identify the specific device when you place a call or connect to the Internet through your cellular carrier. As the phone comes with two SIM slots, these days, users will get two IMEI numbers, one for each SIM slot. How to find IMEI number on your mobile? You can check out your device's IMEI code in two ways. First, you can dial *#06# on your mobile to see your code. Once you dial this number, the phone will automatically display the IMEI number in a separate window. In case if your phone is lost, you can get your IMEI code on the back side of your mobile box. SEE ALSO: Google launches Storyboard, Selfissimo! and Scrubbies photography apps for Android and iOS What is the usage of IMEI number? This number is basically used to identify the mobile device. Moreover, it is also used in tracing the mobile phone when stolen, because, these numbers are hard-coded into device hardware, making it nearly impossible to change them unless you damage the device. How to check your IMEI number is valid? We may buy cheap phones on the roadside that might come with bad IMEI number. Most of these phones won't be having proper numbers. Well, in that case, you can check your IMEI through an online site called IMEI.Info. Blocking mobile using IMEI number If you want to block phone using IMEI number, within minutes of stolen or theft follow the below procedure Step 1: Get your phone's IMEI number. Step 2: Now contact your network carrier. Step 3: Get over with the identification process and provide them with the IMEI number, asking to block the phone due to theft or loss. Step 4: Once done, your mobile phone will be blocked in few minutes.