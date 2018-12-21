Find out everything about Vivo Y95’s camera performance

Camera Specifications

Vivo Y95 is a selfie-centric smartphone and boasts a massive 20MP front-facing shooter. The camera sensor works on F/2.0 aperture and can record 1080p videos in 30fps. The AI enabled selfie camera offers several software-based inbuilt features such as AI Face Beauty, software-driven Portrait mode, Live photos, and AR Stickers. The front-camera utilizes machine learning AI-based algorithms to detect the user's age, gender, skin tone, and skin texture to highlight natural environment and automatically deliver facial enhancements for better image output. Moreover, the selfie camera can also capture HDR images.

As far as the rear camera is concerned, Vivo Y95 sports a dual-lens camera setup that features a 13MP main sensor with PDAF working on F/2.2 aperture. It is paired with a 2MP depth-sensing sensor with F/2.4 aperture value to create the bokeh effect in pictures. The rear camera can also record videos in 1080p at 30fps.

How’s the Selfie camera output?

Vivo has been making selfie cameras from quite a while now and they do a pretty good job in capturing images. As far as Vivo Y95 is concerned, the massive 20MP front-facing camera captures bright and detailed images when light conditions are favorable. As the camera also comes equipped with ‘Backlight HDR', a feature derived from the Vivo's previously launched X21 handset; the camera can deliver good selfies in challenging light situations. Resultant, if you are taking a shot with very bright light in the background, the selfies will still come out decent and better than other smartphones that do not feature backlight HDR capability. The images look natural and vivid. Overall, Vivo Y95 does a slightly better job in taking self-portraits than other handsets in the same price-point.

Rear camera performance in Daylight

The dual-lens rear camera setup at rear also does a very good job in ample light. The images show natural color tones and good detailing. There's minimal pixelation even when images are zoomed-in to the maximum level. The camera focuses quickly and offers life-like images.

Rear camera performance in low-light

It is the low-light camera performance, where the budget smartphone struggles to capture good shots. As the sensor works on a darker aperture, the light intake is not very good and images often show noise. Check out the above image, you can clearly see the the of grains visible in the image. If there's a light source in the frame, you can derive some decent images from Vivo Y95's cameras.

Portrait images

The 2MP depth-sensing camera is good at creating a pleasing depth of field. The bokeh effect looks pleasing and works just fine on humans and objects. The edge-detection is not always perfect and can be intensive at some places but overall, I was able to capture some good portraits with Vivo Y95's dual-lens camera.

Does AI improves the camera performance?

The camera also utilizes machine learning algorithms to better the overall image output. During my testing, I noticed that the images show better level of luminance when the AI is turned on. You will also notice better color reproduction in food shots and slightly improved edge-detection while taking portraits.

Overall, Vivo Y95 comes out as a good camera smartphone in sub Rs. 17k price-point. The camera manages to deliver good pictures in most of the situations. The company has also added several features in the camera app to help you make the most out from this budget handset.