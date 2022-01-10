Just In
- 46 min ago NASA James Webb Telescope Fully Deployed; Allows Astronomers To Better Understand Universe
- 59 min ago WhatsApp Business Users Get Advanced Search Feature
- 1 hr ago Jio Rs. 2,999 Prepaid Plan Launched With Disney+ Hotstar Access
- 2 hrs ago Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launch Date Tipped; A15 Processor, 12MP Camera Expected
Don't Miss
- Finance Stocks To See Stock Split In January 2022
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan's Shoot For Her Future Ambitious Projects Delayed Due To The Rise In COVID-19 Cases?
- News COVID-19 Booster Dose in India: How To Register Online, Eligibility, Guidelines, Dose Gap and other Details
- Lifestyle Data Shows Omicron Variant Driving Third Wave Of Pandemic Across States
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2021-22: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips
- Automobiles Tata Motors Sales Report For 2021: More Than 3.31 Lakh Units Sold In 2021
- Education Fatima Sheikh Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Pays Tributes To Indian Educator And Feminist Icon
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In Winter Of 2022
First iPhone Is Already 15 Years Old: Unknown Facts About Original iPhone
On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the very first iPhone, which was simply called the Apple iPhone. The product was unveiled during the Macworld conference and it was said to be a revolutionary mobile product that consists of a widescreen iPod with touch input, an internet communicator, and a mobile phone.
Apple limit the availability of the iPhone to select markets and India was not one of them. The very first iPhone to officially launch in India is the iPhone 3G, which came almost one and a half years after the original iPhone. Here are a few more things that you didn't know about the original iPhone.
Connectivity Was Limited To 2G
The original iPhone was a 2G only smartphone. Do note that, companies like Nokia and Blackberry did have 3G capable smartphones with QWERTY keyboards at the time. However, the iPhone did support 2.4GHz WiFi for faster internet access.
No Video Recording Capability
The original iPhone came with a single 2MP camera, and it can only capture images with no support for video recording. The smartphone also missed out on a selfie camera. In fact, the iPhone 4 was the first iPhone to feature a dedicated front-facing or a selfie camera.
No Removable Battery
Phones with removable batteries were in trend during the launch of the Apple iPhone. However, the very first iPhone came with a non-removable battery, and the company has stuck to the same formulae to date.
Apple Made A Bluetooth Headset Back In 2007
Most of us currently use Bluetooth earphones and Apple made one back in 2007 with the launch of the original iPhone. Connect the Bluetooth headphones with the iPhone to listen to music and to talk to people. Apple, later on, reinvented Bluetooth earphones with the launch of the AirPods, one of the first and commercially successful TWS in the world.
No SD Card Slot Too
It's one thing to follow a trend and another to set one. The Apple iPhone came in multiple storage options, starting with 4GB. One common thing about the original iPhone and all the other iPhone is the fact that none of them have a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
No App Store Either
Can you believe that the original iPhone was shipped without the App Store? This means you can only use the apps that are already available on the iPhone. Apple App store actually came to the iPhone a year later along with the launch of the iPhone 3G with over 500 free and paid apps.
iPhone Made A Computer Company Into A Smartphone Company
Prior to launching the original iPhone, Apple was majorly known for its macs and iPods. The original iPhone changed this forever. Since the launch of the very first iPhone, Apple started to make more revenue by selling smartphones rather than selling Macs.
Array
Apple recently became the first company to get $3 Trillion valuations and it is also the first company to do so and iPhone sales play a major role in it.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,570
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999
-
46,999
-
15,300
-
45,760
-
32,100