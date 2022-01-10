First iPhone Is Already 15 Years Old: Unknown Facts About Original iPhone

Connectivity Was Limited To 2G

The original iPhone was a 2G only smartphone. Do note that, companies like Nokia and Blackberry did have 3G capable smartphones with QWERTY keyboards at the time. However, the iPhone did support 2.4GHz WiFi for faster internet access.

No Video Recording Capability

The original iPhone came with a single 2MP camera, and it can only capture images with no support for video recording. The smartphone also missed out on a selfie camera. In fact, the iPhone 4 was the first iPhone to feature a dedicated front-facing or a selfie camera.

No Removable Battery

Phones with removable batteries were in trend during the launch of the Apple iPhone. However, the very first iPhone came with a non-removable battery, and the company has stuck to the same formulae to date.

Apple Made A Bluetooth Headset Back In 2007

Most of us currently use Bluetooth earphones and Apple made one back in 2007 with the launch of the original iPhone. Connect the Bluetooth headphones with the iPhone to listen to music and to talk to people. Apple, later on, reinvented Bluetooth earphones with the launch of the AirPods, one of the first and commercially successful TWS in the world.

No SD Card Slot Too

It's one thing to follow a trend and another to set one. The Apple iPhone came in multiple storage options, starting with 4GB. One common thing about the original iPhone and all the other iPhone is the fact that none of them have a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

No App Store Either

Can you believe that the original iPhone was shipped without the App Store? This means you can only use the apps that are already available on the iPhone. Apple App store actually came to the iPhone a year later along with the launch of the iPhone 3G with over 500 free and paid apps.

iPhone Made A Computer Company Into A Smartphone Company

Prior to launching the original iPhone, Apple was majorly known for its macs and iPods. The original iPhone changed this forever. Since the launch of the very first iPhone, Apple started to make more revenue by selling smartphones rather than selling Macs.

Apple recently became the first company to get $3 Trillion valuations and it is also the first company to do so and iPhone sales play a major role in it.