Flash sales on Flipkart: Get Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more

The flash sale by Flipkart is certainly on the go. And the sale gives you an opportunity to buy some smartphones, gadgets and other merchandises at excellent offers which constitute much better discounts. Below, we have shared a listing of some of the handsets that you can obtain at a much-relieving price option.

The shopping platform provides some really incredible offers. These bids come as tons which include- no cost EMI option, spectacular exchange and cashback offers, extra better amount of money as a discount, 10% off with HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, Instant Benefits of much better amount and up to 6 or more TB of Jio 4G Data- as a partner offer by Jio , an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and many more. These handsets are also very rich in terms of features. With such attributes, your multitasking is going to be the best ever experience.

Realme C2 Flash Sale on 13th May Monday, 12PM

Key specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery Readmi Note 7 Pro Flash Sale on 15th May Wednesday

Key specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4 Realme 3 PRO Flash Sale on 15th May Wednesday, 12PM

Key specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Samsung Galaxy M30 Flash Sale on 14th May, 12PM

Key specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging