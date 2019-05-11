Just In
Flash sales on Flipkart: Get Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more
The flash sale by Flipkart is certainly on the go. And the sale gives you an opportunity to buy some smartphones, gadgets and other merchandises at excellent offers which constitute much better discounts. Below, we have shared a listing of some of the handsets that you can obtain at a much-relieving price option.
The shopping platform provides some really incredible offers. These bids come as tons which include- no cost EMI option, spectacular exchange and cashback offers, extra better amount of money as a discount, 10% off with HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, Instant Benefits of much better amount and up to 6 or more TB of Jio 4G Data- as a partner offer by Jio , an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and many more. These handsets are also very rich in terms of features. With such attributes, your multitasking is going to be the best ever experience.
Realme C2
Flash Sale on 13th May Monday, 12PM
Key specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Readmi Note 7 Pro
Flash Sale on 15th May Wednesday
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4
Realme 3 PRO
Flash Sale on 15th May Wednesday, 12PM
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30
Flash Sale on 14th May, 12PM
Key specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging