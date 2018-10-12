Flipkart and Amazon offers on best smartphones that you shouldn't miss

Related Articles
If you intend to have up to 50% off on some of the best smartphones, you must visit Flipkart and Amazon. These portals also provide other amazing offers which will make your deal even more engrossing. These are few devices that you shouldn't miss, and immediately go for their purchasing. Such bids occur once in a while after a long gap. So make this given chance to the fullest use, and experience some key features governed by these phones.
The Big Billion Day scheme by Flipkart brings along with few optimal offers. This include- no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, better exchange offers and under a special price you can get extra better amount as a discount.
In addition, you get extra good amount off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe, and 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards with minimum cart value of Rs. 4999 get maximum discount of Rs. 2500 per card. You also get brand warranty of 1 Year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories.
The Great Indian Festival by Amazon also has lots to offer. The devices can be acquired at greater discounts. The users will get 10% instant discount on SBI card, no cost EMI with good EMI rate, excellent exchange offers, better cashback, and lot more. The consumers will also get total damage protection plan which starts from lower price option. You can also win couple of mesmerizing gift packs on purchasing of these handsets.
13% off on Redmi note 5 Pro
Offer:
- No cost EMI Rs 2,167/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 2000 off (price inclusive of discount).
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.
- Bank OfferExtra Rs 2500 off* with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions.
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
6% off on Realme 2 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Offers:
- No cost EMI Rs 2,666/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto Rs 18000 off on exchange. Additional Rs 3,000 off on exchanging OnePlus devices (Price Inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 1610 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer Rs 2000 Cashback* on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
16% off on Asus Zenfone 5Z
Offers:
- No cost EMI Rs 2,084/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto Rs 18000 off on exchange. Additional Rs 3,000 off on exchanging OnePlus devices (Price Inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 5000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
12% off on OnePlus 6
Offers:
- Get additional 360 GB with Vodafone & Idea when you buy Amazon Exclusive Smartphone Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- 10% instant discount up to Rs.2,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- Up to Rs. 8,000 savings on total purchases above Rs. 50,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- Free 1-year Screen Replacement worth INR 12,000 on purchase of this phone between Oct 9th 12 PM - Oct 15th, 2018 Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only. Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on select AXIS Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only. Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay EMI. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
41% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Offers:
- Extra Rs 3000 off on Exchange Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- Get additional 360 GB with Vodafone & Idea when you buy Amazon Exclusive Smartphone Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- 10% instant discount up to Rs.2,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- Up to Rs. 8,000 savings on total purchases above Rs. 50,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- Free 1-year Screen Replacement worth INR 25,000 on purchase of this phone between Oct 9th 12 PM - Oct 15th, 2018 Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only. Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on select AXIS Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only. Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay EMI. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
23% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Offers:
- Get additional 360 GB with Vodafone & Idea when you buy Amazon Exclusive Smartphone.
- 10% instant discount up to Rs.2,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions.
- Free 1-year Screen Replacement worth INR 5000 on purchase of this phone between Oct 9th 12 PM - Oct 15th, 2018'
- Up to Rs. 8,000 savings on total purchases above Rs. 50,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions
- Get a free official Motorola Case in the box Here's how
- No Cost EMI available on select AXIS Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay EMI. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
30% off on Huawei P20 Lite
Offers:
- Get additional 360 GB with Vodafone & Idea when you buy Amazon Exclusive Smartphone
- 10% instant discount up to Rs.2,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions
- Free 1-year Screen Replacement worth INR 9000 on purchase of this phone between Oct 9th 12 PM - Oct 15th, 2018'
- Up to Rs. 8,000 savings on total purchases above Rs. 50,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on select AXIS Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay EMI. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- Unlock cashback up to Rs.2300 on BookMyShow,Swiggy,Yatra and UrbanClap. Order on the Amazon app during Great Indian Festival(no min order value)and pay through any pre-paid payment method to be eligible for this offer |Valid from 10th - 15th Oct'18
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
25% off on Huawei Nova 3
Offers:
- 10% instant discount up to Rs.2,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions
- Free 1-year Screen Replacement worth INR 9000 on purchase of this phone between Oct 9th 12 PM - Oct 15th, 2018'
- Up to Rs. 8,000 savings on total purchases above Rs. 50,000 on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excl. Rupay) and EMI transactions
- No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on select AXIS Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay EMI. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- Jio Cashback and Additional Data Offer.
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging