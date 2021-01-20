ENGLISH

    Flipkart And Amazon Republic Day Sale: Discount Offers On iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Mini, And More

    Amazon and Flipkart are commonly associated as some of the top e-commerce sites in India. Loaded with discount offers, both Amazon and Flipkart have introduced some never-before price cuts recently. Adding to this is the Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sale. As most of us have noticed, this annual sale brings in a wide range of discount on several goods, including the premium, flagship iPhone models.

    Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sale
     

    Going into the details, if you're looking to buy a new iPhone, the Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sale could be the best place to shop. One can enjoy the massive price cuts on iPhone models. This list includes devices like the latest iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini. These phones get 3 percent and 8 percent discount, respectively.

    Additionally, the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR are also available at a discount at both Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sale. While the iPhone 11 gets a 10 percent discount, the iPhone XR gets a 16 percent price cut. Plus, the iPhone SE 2020 gets a 19 percent discount. Some of the slightly older models like the iPhone 7 are also at a discount, with a 20 percent price cut offer.

    10% Off On iPhone 11

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    19% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
    • Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor
    • 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • NFC With Reader Mode
    • GPS With GLONASS
    • 18W Battery
    16% Off On iPhone Xr
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    20% Off On Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) - Black

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    8% Off On Apple iPhone 12 Mini

    Key Specs

    • 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    3% Off On Apple iPhone 12

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging

