Flipkart And Amazon Republic Day Sale: Discount Offers On iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Mini, And More

Going into the details, if you're looking to buy a new iPhone, the Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sale could be the best place to shop. One can enjoy the massive price cuts on iPhone models. This list includes devices like the latest iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini. These phones get 3 percent and 8 percent discount, respectively.

Additionally, the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR are also available at a discount at both Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sale. While the iPhone 11 gets a 10 percent discount, the iPhone XR gets a 16 percent price cut. Plus, the iPhone SE 2020 gets a 19 percent discount. Some of the slightly older models like the iPhone 7 are also at a discount, with a 20 percent price cut offer.

10% Off On iPhone 11

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

19% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020

Key Specs

4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display

Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor

64/128/256GB ROM

12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

TouchID Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

NFC With Reader Mode

GPS With GLONASS

18W Battery

16% Off On iPhone Xr

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

20% Off On Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) - Black

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

8% Off On Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

3% Off On Apple iPhone 12

Key Specs