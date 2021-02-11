Flipkart Apple Days: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones Occasion Off Valentine's Day Features oi-Harish Kumar

Valentine's Day is around the corner and you could be looking forward to buying an attractive gift for your loved ones on the occasion. In that case, you can check out the various options available for you on Flipkart. Besides the general offers and discounts, Flipkart is hosting the Apple Days sale from February 11 to February 14.

During the four-day sale, you will be able to get notable discounts. Check out the offers and discounts below. Apple iPhone 12 Offer: Bank Offer: Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount On HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offer: Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount On HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback On Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 13,317/month. Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging Apple iPhone 12 Mini Offer: Bank Offer: Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Bank Offer: Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offer: Additional Rs. 3,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions

No cost EMI Rs. 11,650/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Offer: Bank Offer: Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offer: Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 21,650/month. Standard EMI also available Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging 8% Off On iPhone 11 Offer: Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above

Special Price: Extra Rs. 4,901 off(price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI Rs. 8,334/month. Standard EMI also available Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 12% Off On Apple iPhone XR Offer: Bank Offer: Additional Rs. 4,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card TransactionsT&C

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit CardT&C

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and aboveT&C

Special Price Extra Rs. 5,901 off(price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI Rs. 7,000/month. Standard EMI also available Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 17% Off On Apple iPhone SE Offer: Bank Offer: Additional Rs. 4,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above

Special Price Extra Rs. 6,901 off(price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI Rs. 5,500/month. Standard EMI also available Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display

Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor

64/128/256GB ROM

12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

TouchID Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

NFC With Reader Mode

GPS With GLONASS

18W Battery 24% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro Offer: Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above

Special Price Extra Rs. 26,601 off(price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI Rs. 13,334/month. Standard EMI also available Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display

Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor

64/128/256GB ROM

12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

TouchID Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

NFC With Reader Mode

GPS With GLONASS

18W Battery

