
Flipkart Apple Days: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones Occasion Off Valentine's Day
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Valentine's Day is around the corner and you could be looking forward to buying an attractive gift for your loved ones on the occasion. In that case, you can check out the various options available for you on Flipkart. Besides the general offers and discounts, Flipkart is hosting the Apple Days sale from February 11 to February 14.
During the four-day sale, you will be able to get notable discounts. Check out the offers and discounts below.
Apple iPhone 12
Offer:
- Bank Offer: Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount On HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank Offer: Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount On HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback On Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 13,317/month.
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Offer:
- Bank Offer: Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)
- Bank Offer: Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank Offer: Additional Rs. 3,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions
- No cost EMI Rs. 11,650/month. Standard EMI also available
- Bank Offer5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Offer:
- Bank Offer: Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank Offer: Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 21,650/month. Standard EMI also available
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
8% Off On iPhone 11
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above
- Special Price: Extra Rs. 4,901 off(price inclusive of discount)
- No cost EMI Rs. 8,334/month. Standard EMI also available
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
12% Off On Apple iPhone XR
Offer:
- Bank Offer: Additional Rs. 4,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card TransactionsT&C
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit CardT&C
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and aboveT&C
- Special Price Extra Rs. 5,901 off(price inclusive of discount)
- No cost EMI Rs. 7,000/month. Standard EMI also available
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
17% Off On Apple iPhone SE
Offer:
- Bank Offer: Additional Rs. 4,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above
- Special Price Extra Rs. 6,901 off(price inclusive of discount)
- No cost EMI Rs. 5,500/month. Standard EMI also available
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
- Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor
- 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- NFC With Reader Mode
- GPS With GLONASS
- 18W Battery
24% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above
- Special Price Extra Rs. 26,601 off(price inclusive of discount)
- No cost EMI Rs. 13,334/month. Standard EMI also available
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
- Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor
- 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- NFC With Reader Mode
- GPS With GLONASS
- 18W Battery
Comments