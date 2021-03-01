Flipkart Apple Days March 2021: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones

If you are an Apple fan who wants to upgrade to a new iPhone, then you can check out the offers that are available on Flipkart right now. Do keep in mind that you can get your hands on the iPhone 11 starting from Rs. 49,999 and iPhone XR from Rs. 40,999 among other notable discounts and offers. Take a look at all the iPhones at discount on account of the Apple Days sale until March 4, 2021, from here.

8% Off On iPhone 11

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

14% Off On iPhone X

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

19% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

Gigabit-class 4G LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Buy with Exchange offer up to Rs. 16,500 off)

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Buy with Exchange Offer up to Rs. 16,500 off)

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Buy with Exchange Offer up to Rs. 16,500 off)

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 12 (Buy with Exchange Offer up to Rs. 16,500 off)

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

24% Off On iPhone 11 Pro

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

9% Off On Apple MacBook Air Core i3 10th Gen

Key Specs

13.3-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 227 PPI Retina display with True Tone

1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3

8GB 3733MHz RAM, 256GB /512GB SSD storage

macOS Catalina

Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad

Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0

49.9‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery

6% Off On Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Core i5 10th Gen

Key Specs

16-inch IPS LED-backlit display with a resolution of 3072×1920 pixels, 500 nits brightness, P3 wide color gamut

6-core Intel Core i7 with 2.6GHz base clock speed that can be boosted up to 4.5GHz / 8-core Intel Core i9 with 2.3GHz base clock speed that can be boosted up to 4.8GHz

Up to 64GB DDR4 RAM

Up to 8TB SSD

Up to AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics with 4GB GDDR6 memory / Intel UHD Graphics 630

Full-size backlit Magic keyboard with Touch Bar, Touch ID, Ambient light sensor, Force Touch trackpad

802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0

720p HD camera

4 x Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C with support for charging, DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack

6-speaker system with force-canceling woofers, Wide stereo sound, support for Dolby Atmos

100Wh battery

2% Off On Apple MacBook Pro M1

Key Specs

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

13.3 inch Quad LED Backlit IPS Display (227 PPI, 500 nits Brightness, Wide Colour (P3), True Tone Technology)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

512 GB SDD Capacity

8 GB RAM

61 W AC Adapter Battery

9% Off On Apple iPad

Key Specs

10.2 inch Full HD Display

32 GB ROM

8 MP Primary Camera | 1.2 MP Front

iPadOS 13.1 | Battery: Lithium Polymer

Processor: A10 Fusion Chip (64-bit Architecture) with Embedded M10 Co-processor

Lithium Polymer Battery

16% Off On Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 42 mm

Key Specs