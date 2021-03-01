Just In
Flipkart Apple Days March 2021: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones
Flipkart is hosting the Apple Days sale from March 1 to March 4. During the four-day sale, there will be attractive deals and offers on a slew of iPhones and the Apple AirPods models as well. Also, there will be attractive options such as no-cost EMI payment and other offers for buyers during the ongoing Flipkart Apple Days sale.
If you are an Apple fan who wants to upgrade to a new iPhone, then you can check out the offers that are available on Flipkart right now. Do keep in mind that you can get your hands on the iPhone 11 starting from Rs. 49,999 and iPhone XR from Rs. 40,999 among other notable discounts and offers. Take a look at all the iPhones at discount on account of the Apple Days sale until March 4, 2021, from here.
8% Off On iPhone 11
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
14% Off On iPhone X
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
19% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Buy with Exchange offer up to Rs. 16,500 off)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Buy with Exchange Offer up to Rs. 16,500 off)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Buy with Exchange Offer up to Rs. 16,500 off)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 (Buy with Exchange Offer up to Rs. 16,500 off)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
24% Off On iPhone 11 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
9% Off On Apple MacBook Air Core i3 10th Gen
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 227 PPI Retina display with True Tone
- 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3
- 8GB 3733MHz RAM, 256GB /512GB SSD storage
- macOS Catalina
- Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0
- 49.9‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery
6% Off On Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Core i5 10th Gen
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 16-inch IPS LED-backlit display with a resolution of 3072×1920 pixels, 500 nits brightness, P3 wide color gamut
- 6-core Intel Core i7 with 2.6GHz base clock speed that can be boosted up to 4.5GHz / 8-core Intel Core i9 with 2.3GHz base clock speed that can be boosted up to 4.8GHz
- Up to 64GB DDR4 RAM
- Up to 8TB SSD
- Up to AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics with 4GB GDDR6 memory / Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Full-size backlit Magic keyboard with Touch Bar, Touch ID, Ambient light sensor, Force Touch trackpad
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
- 720p HD camera
- 4 x Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C with support for charging, DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack
- 6-speaker system with force-canceling woofers, Wide stereo sound, support for Dolby Atmos
- 100Wh battery
2% Off On Apple MacBook Pro M1
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 13.3 inch Quad LED Backlit IPS Display (227 PPI, 500 nits Brightness, Wide Colour (P3), True Tone Technology)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 512 GB SDD Capacity
- 8 GB RAM
- 61 W AC Adapter Battery
9% Off On Apple iPad
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 10.2 inch Full HD Display
- 32 GB ROM
- 8 MP Primary Camera | 1.2 MP Front
- iPadOS 13.1 | Battery: Lithium Polymer
- Processor: A10 Fusion Chip (64-bit Architecture) with Embedded M10 Co-processor
- Lithium Polymer Battery
16% Off On Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 42 mm
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- GPS and Altimeter
- Swimproof
- Voice Based Siri
- 3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand
- Smart Coaching
- Activity Sharing and Achievements
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Breathe App
- Notifications
- Touchscreen
- Notifier, Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 18 hrs
