Flipkart Apple Days Sale August 2020: Best Offers On Apple iPhone Smartphones

If you were waiting for the right time to buy a new iPhone in India, then this is probably the right time to get one. Here are some of the top deals available during Flipkart Apple Days on the latest iPhones.

iPhone SE 2020

The base model of the iPhone SE 2020 is now available for Rs. 35,999 and this device offers a premium all-glass design with features like wireless charging and IP rating against water and dust.

Apple iPhone 8

The Apple iPhone 8 is now available for Rs. 51,990 and this phone looks and behaves a lot like the iPhone SE with additional features like 3D Touch, which is not available on the iPhone SE 2020.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the company that has a triple 12MP camera setup with support for 4K video recording and it also has one of the best color-accurate displays and is available for Rs. 1,06,600.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is the bigger version of the iPhone 11 Pro and it has all the premium features like a stainless steel body and is available in multiple colors. This phone is now available for Rs. 1,17,100.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is for those who like old-school smartphones with a physical home button. This device costs Rs. 15,990 and comes with a 5.5-inch Retina display.

Apple iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 is also a compact iPhone with a full metal unibody design. This model costs Rs. 29,499 and offers a 12MP rear camera with support for native 4K video recording capability.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus is available for Rs. 35,999 and the phone offers 32GB of internal storage. This is also one of the first iPhones with an official IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 currently retails for Rs. 68,300 and the phone has an all-new dual-camera system with a dedicated 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with support for 4K video recording at 60fps.

Apple iPhone XR

The Apple iPhone XR is one of the most modern and affordable iPhones with FaceID system and the phone has an almost bezel-less display with a big notch at the top of the display.