Just In
- 36 min ago OnePlus Nord N200 Features, Price Revealed; Most Affordable 5G-Enabled OnePlus Phone?
- 37 min ago 5G Trials In India: Realme Might Join Hands With Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea In India
- 46 min ago Samsung Galaxy S22 To Come Sans Under Display Camera; Why Samsung Opted Out?
- 1 hr ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 8: Get Multiple Rewards For Free
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu’s Red Saree Look In The Teaser Matters; Here’s Why!
- News National Best Friend Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to share with your bestie
- Movies Gone Girl Actress, Lisa Banes Severely Injured In A Hit-And-Run In New York
- Sports Sunil Chhetri surpasses Lionel Messi in goal-scorer list; Find the top goal-poachers in international football
- Finance 4 Risks of Investing In Fixed Deposits
- Education Bihar Board Simultala Awasia Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2021 Declared
- Automobiles Zomato To Completely Switch To Electric Vehicles By 2030 — EVs For Eco-Friendly Food Delivery
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June 2021
Flipkart Apple Days Sale June 2021: Discount Offers On Apple iPhone
E-commerce sales of smartphones have been in trend and this success has allowed the manufacturers route this approach for smartphone sales on their official websites. Amazon and Flipkart have been hosting such special discount sales on smartphones. While Amazon has postponed its Prime Day sale in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Flipkart is gearing up with its sales to attract buyers with discounts.
If you want to buy an iPhone, then you go ahead and grab your favorite iPhone at discounted prices. The Apple Days sale is currently live online where different models such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone XE, and more are selling at cheaper rates. What all are the offers and how much discount you can avail of your favorite iPhone model during this sale? Check out.
iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)
iPhone 12 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)
iPhone 12 Mini is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,15,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (3% off)
iPhone 12 Pro is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,15,900 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11 (Purple, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (8% off)
iPhone 11 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone XR (Black, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 52,900 18% off
Apple iPhone XR is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone SE (Red, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (22% off)
Apple iPhone SE is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)
iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,999
-
8,999
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866