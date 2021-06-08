ENGLISH

    Flipkart Apple Days Sale June 2021: Discount Offers On Apple iPhone

    By
    |

    E-commerce sales of smartphones have been in trend and this success has allowed the manufacturers route this approach for smartphone sales on their official websites. Amazon and Flipkart have been hosting such special discount sales on smartphones. While Amazon has postponed its Prime Day sale in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Flipkart is gearing up with its sales to attract buyers with discounts.

     

    Apple Days Sale

    If you want to buy an iPhone, then you go ahead and grab your favorite iPhone at discounted prices. The Apple Days sale is currently live online where different models such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone XE, and more are selling at cheaper rates. What all are the offers and how much discount you can avail of your favorite iPhone model during this sale? Check out.

    iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB)

    iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)

    iPhone 12 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)
     

    iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)

    iPhone 12 Mini is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.

     

    iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 128 GB)

    iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,15,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (3% off)

    iPhone 12 Pro is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,15,900 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11 (Purple, 64 GB)

    iPhone 11 (Purple, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (8% off)

    iPhone 11 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone XR (Black, 128 GB)

    Apple iPhone XR (Black, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 52,900 18% off

    Apple iPhone XR is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone SE (Red, 128 GB)

    iPhone SE (Red, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (22% off)

    Apple iPhone SE is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

    iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)

    iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Apple Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 12:54 [IST]
