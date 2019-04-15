Flipkart Asus OMG Days (15th to 18th April): Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2, Zenfone Lit Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart Aus OMG Days scheme has started from today(15th April) and will end on 18th April 2019. During this sale, consumers can purchase some Asus and other OEMs at a much greater discounted price option. Especially, the list of some Asus phones has been attached at the bottom part of the story. So, pick the one that goes best with your budget along with some offers.

Some of the best offers by Flipkart are- no cost EMI option, much better exchange and cashback offers, extra discount, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues. You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts.

You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. The consumers get great deals on the latest launched devices from Asus. You can have mobile back covers at just a price which starts from Rs. 99. For more information, you can visit the portal's official website.

23% off on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging
27% off on Asus Zenfone Max M1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery
37% off on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)

Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

5000 MAh Battery
28% off on Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery
24% off on Asus Zenfone 5Z

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery