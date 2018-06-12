Flipkart begins End of Season Sale with Free Cost EMI on best smartphones

Looking for best deals for smartphones available online? You might want to check out Flipkart's End of Season Sale exclusively for smartphones.

The popular e-commerce website has put up a huge banner that reads "End of Season Loot on Mobiles". The sale has already started from October 25 and it will continue until October 28. Thanks to the sale, Flipkart is offering flat discounts, free-cost EMIs, and exchange discount on a number of smartphones.

HDFC Bank credit cards holders can further avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,500 or No-cost EMI offers.

From Apple iPhones to Android smartphone from various companies, the offer cover a wide range. In this article, we will focus on the best smartphones that you can purchase during the sale with free-cost EMI. Scroll down to read on.

Apple iPhone 8 (Space Grey, 64 GB) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 6,778/month) Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant Xiaomi Mi A1 (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,667/month) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Lunar Grey, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 2,167/month) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Honor 9i (Prestige Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 2,000/month) Key Features 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy On Max (Black, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 2,650/month) Key Features 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 2,834/month) Key Features 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 VIVO V5s Perfect Selfie (Crown Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,500/month) Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Sony Xperia XA1 (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,999/month) Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

23MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX300 Exmos RS sensor

8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging Honor 8 Pro (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 3,000/month) Key Features 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Motorola Moto Z2 Play (Lunar Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 4,167/month) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging HTC U11 (Amazing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 5,334/month) Key Features 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 VIVO V7+ (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,833/month) Key Features 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 128 GB) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 4,445/month) Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance OPPO A57 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,166/month) Key Features 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

2900mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 2,167/month) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 2,484/month) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Lenovo K8 Plus (Venom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) (No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,111/month) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery