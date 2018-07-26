Flipkart Big 10 sale Day 3: Top Offer on iPhone 7, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel XL and more

Flipkart's Big 10 Sale has debuted and today is the third day of the sale. This sale will go on until the midnight of May 18.

Flipkart is believed to offer up to 80 percent off on smartphones during this sale period. The online retail store is offering discounts across brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Google Pixel and many others.

Today, being the third day of the Flipkart Big 10 Sale, we have listed some of the best-selling smartphones including iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z Play and more available on discount.

Do check out the attractive discounts before heading on to buy a smartphone.

27% off on Apple iPhone 7 Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM

32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance iPhone 7 Photo Gallery 5% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB/ 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

Fingerprint sensor

Front-ported loudspeaker

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G5 Plus Photo Gallery 19% off on Google Pixel XL Key Specs 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Fingerprint sensor

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz)

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC

3450mAh battery Google Pixel XL Photo Gallery 8% off on Motorola Moto Z Play Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones

4G LTE

3510mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto Z Play Photo Gallery Gionee A1 (Get upto ₹18,500 off on exchange) Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery with fast charging Gionee A1 Photo Gallery OPPO F3 Plus (Get upto ₹25,000 off on exchange) Key Specs 6 inch FHD IPS Touch Screen Display

MSM8976 Pro Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Nano SIM

16MP Camera With Dual Tone Flash

16 + 8MP Dual Selfie Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge OPPO F3 Plus Photo Gallery 9% off on Sony Xperia XA1 Key Specs 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus

8MP Exmor RS Front Camera

NFC

Bluetooth

Stereo Speakers

2300 MAh Battery Sony Xperia XA1 Photo Gallery 21% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM

32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

1960mAh built-in battery Apple iPhone 7 Plus Photo Gallery 29% off on Apple iPhone 6s Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 6s Photo Gallery 3% off on Sony Xperia XZs Key specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology Sony Xperia XZs Photo Gallery 20% off on Sony Xperia XZ Dual Key Specs 5.2 inch Full HD Display

3 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

23MP Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

Quad Core

2.2 GHz Clock Speed

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Processor

2900 mAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ Photo Gallery