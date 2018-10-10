Flipkart Big Bilion Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale on Xiaomi smartphones

The two biggest sales namely- Big Billion Day by Flipkart and Great Indian Festival by Amazon, has already started. You can avail some devices, gadgets and various other products at their much reduced price option with other amazing deals. If you are a hard core Xiaomi smartphones lover, you can also purchase few of these with great discounts. We have added few of the handsets to our list below, which you can refer.

From the list you can buy the Mi MIX 2 from Flipkart which under a discount of 21% can now be purchased at Rs. 29,999. You also get extra Rs. 8,000 discount, no cost EMI Rs. 5,000/month, and great exchange offers of Rs. 16,000.

Other valuable offers include- Bank Offer of extra Rs. 2500 off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, PhonePe Offer of 10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe and Partner Offer by Airtel 4G of Rs. 2500 cashback with 100GB extra data & MakeMyTrip vouchers worth Rs. 2000. While, Amazon too renders exciting deals on the Mi MAX 2.

The device is now available with Rs. 2,000 off, summing up the new revised price at Rs. 15,999. Some other deals comprise- 10% instant discount on SBI card with no cost EMI option, and many more. While purchasing this phone, you also get total damage protection plan which starts from lower price option. For detailed information you can visit the official websites of these two portals, and purchase whatever model from Xiaomi suits you the best.

Besides, in the list you have a couple of devices such as Redmi note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 etc. which will come soon. If you feel enchanted depending on the features of these phones, you can notify so that you can avail them in future. Even, such devices come with amazing deals.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Redmi 6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi 5A Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) Mi MIX 2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Redmi 6A Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi 6 PRO Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Mi A2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Y2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Mi MAX 2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0