Big Billion Day Dasara Offers on smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC U11, iPhone 7 and more

It's that time of the year again when most e-commerce companies in India kick off their annual sales, in the build up to the festive season. As such online marketplace Flipkart seems to be geared up for their annual festival sales starting September.

Other major retailers like Amazon, ShopClues and others are also set to flag off their festive season sale.

Smartphone market in India is growing spontaneously. Many key smartphone makers like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Sony, Asus and many more have came up with premium smartphones to the Indian market.

Now, the festival of Navrathri is around the corner and many smartphone are available at an exciting offer price. Smartphone makers like Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, HTC, Micromax has offered exclusive price for the festival season.

The headline sale will of course be Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2017 where the company will have a lot more to offer to its consumers. Amazon though will be a close competition.

Besides, Flipkart will start its Big Billion Days sale on 20th September , and it will last till 24th September. It is going to have a huge set of discounted products lined up, especially smartphones which will include major and popular brands like Samsung, Apple, HTC and a lot more.

Moreover, there will also be additional offers from the retailers as well offers for specific bank card holders. Let's take a closer look at what you can expect in terms of deals on smartphones this festive season during the Big Billion Days 2017.

