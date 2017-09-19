Big Billion Day Dasara Offers on smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC U11, iPhone 7 and more

It's that time of the year again when most e-commerce companies in India kick off their annual sales, in the build up to the festive season. As such online marketplace Flipkart seems to be geared up for their annual festival sales starting September.
Other major retailers like Amazon, ShopClues and others are also set to flag off their festive season sale.
Smartphone market in India is growing spontaneously. Many key smartphone makers like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Sony, Asus and many more have came up with premium smartphones to the Indian market.
Now, the festival of Navrathri is around the corner and many smartphone are available at an exciting offer price. Smartphone makers like Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, HTC, Micromax has offered exclusive price for the festival season.
The headline sale will of course be Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2017 where the company will have a lot more to offer to its consumers. Amazon though will be a close competition.
Besides, Flipkart will start its Big Billion Days sale on 20th September , and it will last till 24th September. It is going to have a huge set of discounted products lined up, especially smartphones which will include major and popular brands like Samsung, Apple, HTC and a lot more.
Moreover, there will also be additional offers from the retailers as well offers for specific bank card holders. Let's take a closer look at what you can expect in terms of deals on smartphones this festive season during the Big Billion Days 2017.
Lenovo K8 Plus
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens
- secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy S7
Key Features
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP 68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto C Plus
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Infinix Hot 4 Pro
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels)HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh with fast charging
Panasonic P85
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 700
Key Features
- 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Corning Gorilla Glass
- Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
- 13 MP Primary Camera
- 13 MP Front Camera
- Li-ion 5000 mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 500
Key Features
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad core, 1.25 GHz
- 3GB RAM
- Mediatek MTK6737 processor paired
- 32GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shoote
- Non removable Li-Po 4000 mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- Octa Core 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
- 3GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- a 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Yu YUREKA 2
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- a Octa Core 2.0 GHz, Cortel A53
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 3930 mAh battery powering
HTC U11
Key Features
- 5.5 inches Super LCD5, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor paired
- 128GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint
- FM Radio
- IR Blaster
- 4000mAh Battery
Panasonic P55 MAX
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with quad-LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo Y69
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Funtouch OS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Intex 5.5 VR Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.25GHz MT6737V/W Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual (Micro + Nano) SiM
- 8MP Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth/FM
- VR Enabled
- 2800mAh Battery
Xolo ERA 1X
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery