ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Billion Day Offers on Under Rs 2,999 Smartphones

    By
    |

    If you are interested in phones under Rs. 2,999, you can look for some of them in the list below. These devices can be seen with 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, IPS LCD display, and Bluetooth. These phones will further be obtained via Flipkart at more discounted price options. During the portal's Big Billion Days sale, you will get to know more offers given on these Android phones.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale On Smartphones Under Rs 2,999
     

    Offers by Flipkart include extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.

    Karbonn K9 Smart Plus At Rs. 2,799

    The smartphone is available at just Rs. 2,799. It comes with a 5MP rear and a 5MP front camera setup.

    iVooMi i2 Lite At Rs. 2,999

    iVooMi i2 Lite At Rs. 2,999

    It is priced for just Rs. 2,999. It is backed with a 4,000 mAh battery and gets powered by a quad-core processor.

    Micromax Spark Go At Rs. 2,999

    Micromax Spark Go At Rs. 2,999

    You can purchase the smartphone at Rs. 2,999 via Flipkart. It can be purchased using several EMI plans.

    I Kall K200 At Rs. 2,999
     

    I Kall K200 At Rs. 2,999

    Get the device in its reformed price option of Rs. 2,999. On buying the device across Flipkart, you will get a 1-year warranty service on it.

    Swipe Elite Star 4G At Rs. 2,499

    Swipe Elite Star 4G At Rs. 2,499

    Its price now starts from Rs. 2,499. You will get better exchange offer on the smartphone.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue