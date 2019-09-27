Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Day Offers on Under Rs 2,999 Smartphones
If you are interested in phones under Rs. 2,999, you can look for some of them in the list below. These devices can be seen with 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, IPS LCD display, and Bluetooth. These phones will further be obtained via Flipkart at more discounted price options. During the portal's Big Billion Days sale, you will get to know more offers given on these Android phones.
Offers by Flipkart include extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.
The smartphone is available at just Rs. 2,799. It comes with a 5MP rear and a 5MP front camera setup.
iVooMi i2 Lite At Rs. 2,999
It is priced for just Rs. 2,999. It is backed with a 4,000 mAh battery and gets powered by a quad-core processor.
Micromax Spark Go At Rs. 2,999
You can purchase the smartphone at Rs. 2,999 via Flipkart. It can be purchased using several EMI plans.
I Kall K200 At Rs. 2,999
Get the device in its reformed price option of Rs. 2,999. On buying the device across Flipkart, you will get a 1-year warranty service on it.
Swipe Elite Star 4G At Rs. 2,499
Its price now starts from Rs. 2,499. You will get better exchange offer on the smartphone.
