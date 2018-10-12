Flipkart Big Billion Day sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts on Apple iPhones

Related Articles
- Paytm Mall sale offers: Get exciting deal on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
-
- Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
- iOS 12.0.1 released to fix the charge-gate issue on the iPhone XS
- Apple Watch Series 4 crashing and rebooting due to DST bug
- Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 launched with reflective bands and watch faces
- Apple users are considering switching to OnePlus: CMR
The two biggest E-commerce companies have been in the news due to their money-making schemes- "Big Billion Day and The Great Indian Festival". These strategies provide excellent platform for some premium iPhones. As they can now be availed at much lesser price option. The great discounts on these devices bring a great chance for you, so that you can't feel any longer deprived of using an iPhone.
The barriers which early paved the way keeping you away from the acquisition of these phones, have now been removed completely with some outstanding deals. These include- great discount rate, no cost EMI option at better EMI rate, Get upto Rs. 18000 off on exchange and additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchanging OnePlus devices, 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, extra Rs. 2500 off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% cashback on payments through PhonePe, and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.
You also get brand warranty of 1 year. If you go with Amazon's way, you have lots of offers from this domain as well. The iPhones are available at greater discounts. You will get 10% instant discount on SBI card, no cost EMI with good EMI rate, excellent exchange offers, better cashback, and lot more. You will also get an upgrade to one year total damage protection plan at 50% off for Rs. 2,999.
Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
17% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
28% off on Apple iPhone SE
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Features
- 4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- IOS v10 operating system
- 1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
20% off on Apple iPhone 8
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 12MP primary camera
- 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 11 and iCloud operating system
- A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor
- 64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
40% off on Apple iPhone 6
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours
23% off on Apple iPhone 7
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
- iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2
- Apple A10 Fusion chipset
- Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)
- 32/128/256 GB
- 2 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rear camera
- 7 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
15% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
30% off on Apple iPhone 6s
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery