Flipkart Big Billion Day sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts on Apple iPhones

The two biggest E-commerce companies have been in the news due to their money-making schemes- "Big Billion Day and The Great Indian Festival". These strategies provide excellent platform for some premium iPhones. As they can now be availed at much lesser price option. The great discounts on these devices bring a great chance for you, so that you can't feel any longer deprived of using an iPhone.

The barriers which early paved the way keeping you away from the acquisition of these phones, have now been removed completely with some outstanding deals. These include- great discount rate, no cost EMI option at better EMI rate, Get upto Rs. 18000 off on exchange and additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchanging OnePlus devices, 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, extra Rs. 2500 off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% cashback on payments through PhonePe, and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

You also get brand warranty of 1 year. If you go with Amazon's way, you have lots of offers from this domain as well. The iPhones are available at greater discounts. You will get 10% instant discount on SBI card, no cost EMI with good EMI rate, excellent exchange offers, better cashback, and lot more. You will also get an upgrade to one year total damage protection plan at 50% off for Rs. 2,999.

Apple iPhone X

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 17% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Key Features 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery 28% off on Apple iPhone SE

Key Features

4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording

1.2MP front facing camera

IOS v10 operating system

1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days

1 year manufacturer warranty 20% off on Apple iPhone 8

Key Features

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

12MP primary camera

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 40% off on Apple iPhone 6

Key Features

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours 23% off on Apple iPhone 7

Key Features

4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2

Apple A10 Fusion chipset

Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)

32/128/256 GB

2 GB RAM

12 MP Rear camera

7 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 15% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Key Features

5.5 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery 30% off on Apple iPhone 6s

Key Features

4.7 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery