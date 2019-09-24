Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Camera Smartphones To Buy

While there will be never-seen-before discounts across categories, smartphones are something that we will check out here. Gradually, smartphones have replaced point-to-shoot cameras with capable cameras and imaging features. The benchmark for the picture quality clicked by smartphones has been stepped by over the years with several best camera phones in the market.

If you are looking forward to upgrade to one of the best camera smartphones, then here we list some best camera smartphones that will be available at great discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro, an affordable quad-camera smartphone is available at Rs. 1,000 discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. During the next sale, it will be up for grabs for Rs. 14,999 onwards. There will be 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Also, there is a 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.

Xiaomi Mi A3

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Xiaomi Mi A3 will be available at a special price starting from Rs. 12,999. It will be available at a 10% additional discount on using an SBI credit or debit card for the purchase and Amazon Pay cashback as well.

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro, the entry-level flagship smartphone from Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will be up for sale on Flipkart. During the Big Billion Days sale, the Redmi K20 Pro will be available at a discount of Rs. 5,500. This includes a flat discount of Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 1,500 discount on using ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards.

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S is the cheapest 48MP camera smartphone right now. We say so as Flipkart will sell this smartphone at an effective price of Rs. 8,999 for the 32GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 64GB variant. There is an additional discount of 10% on using an ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards.

Realme XT

Realme XT will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It will be available with Rs. 1,000 discount, which makes it start from Rs. 15,999 for the base variant. The other discounts include no cost EMI, 5% unlimited cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5% cashback on using HDFC Bank debit cards.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z with a unique camera module that flips from the rear to the front gets an unbelievable discount of Rs. 4,000 on Flipkart. The smartphone launched starting from Rs. 31,999 will be available at up to Rs. 14,000 exchange discount, no cost EMI, 5% cashback on using select bank debit or credit cards and 10% on flight bookings.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s will be up for grabs for the first time during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The Prime members can get hold of this smartphone during the early access sale. It will be sold with 10% discount on using SBI credit and debit cards and Amazon Pay cashback too.

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro will also be available for the first time during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It will be available with 10% additional discount on using SBI credit and debit cards and Amazon Pay cashback too. The Vivo smartphone is the world's first device to have dual selfie camera sensors in a pop-up module.

Samsung Galaxy S9

One of the irresistible deals of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The yesteryear flagship will be priced at Rs. 34,999. There will be no cost EMI, up to Rs. 14,000 exchange discount, and other partner offers on the device during the six-day sale.

Poco F1

Poco F1 will be available at a flat discount of Rs. 5,000. Eventually, it will be available at the lowest-price ever starting from Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999 respectively on Flipkart.

Moto One Vision

Moto One Vision will get a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 and will be available starting from Rs. 14,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 19,999. There will be additional 10% discount on using ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards.

LG W30

The LG W30 is one of the affordable camera smartphones. There is up to Rs. 7,200 discount on exchanging an old smartphone for this one. It comes with additional offers from various banks and other partners.

OnePlus 7 Pro

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro for Rs. 48,999. There will be a flat price cut and 10% discount on using SBI credit or debit cards. Also, buyers will get additional Amazon Pay cashback.

Realme U1

The Realme U1 will get a flat discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Eventually, the smartphone will be available for Rs. 7,999 instead of Rs. 10,999. There will be 10% discount for SBI card holders and Amazon Pay cashback too.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

The yesteryear flagship - Galaxy S9+ will be available at a flat 50% discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Probably, this will be the best time to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.