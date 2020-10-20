Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days End Date Sale 2020: Heavy Discounts On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is one of the most extravagant sales of the year. Several smartphones are on discount, allowing buyers to get the choice of their device at a lesser price. However, we're heading towards the last day of the Big Billion Days sale now. And before it ends, here are some of the exciting offers to check out, before it gets sold out!
Budget smartphones are probably one of the fast-selling segment in India. Several OEMs have launched budget smartphones that cater to a wide range of audiences. And now, with the last day of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can get a Lava Z61 Pro budget smartphone at an 11 percent discount.
Plus, one can also check out the Nokia C3, which gets a 10 percent discount. Other budget smartphones like the Oppo A5s, Honor 9S, and POCO C3 get a discount of 38 percent, 18 percent, and 25 percent, respectively. Other brands like Realme budget phones are also on discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. For instance, the Realme C15 has a 29 percent off and the Realme Narzo 20A gets a 22 percent off.
Plus, Infinix is another popular brand when it comes to budget smartphones. The Infinix Note 7 and the Infinix Hot 9 are now at a 26 and 25 percent discount, respectively. Plus, one can also check out the new Tecno Spark Go 2020 and the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air at a discounted price of 18 and 15 percent, respectively.
11% Off On Lava Z61 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB
- 3100mAh battery
10% Off On Nokia C3
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3040mAh (typical) battery
38% Off On OPPO A5s
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
26% Off On Infinix Note 7
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
25% Off On POCO C3
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53 inch HD+ Display
- Mediatek Helio G35 Processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 512 GB
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
29% Off On Realme C15
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
22% Off On Realme Narzo 20A
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
25% Off On Infinix Hot 9
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 5000mAh Battery
18% Off On Tecno Spark Go 2020
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1500 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
18% Off On Honor 9S
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-Inch 18:9 HD+ Display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 Processor
- 2GB RAM/32GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11
- Bluetooth 5.0
- GPS/GLONASS
- Micro USB Port
- 3020 MAh Battery
15% Off On Tecno Spark Power 2 Air
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1640 x 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display, 480 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
