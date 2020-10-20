Flipkart Big Billion Days End Date Sale 2020: Heavy Discounts On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Budget smartphones are probably one of the fast-selling segment in India. Several OEMs have launched budget smartphones that cater to a wide range of audiences. And now, with the last day of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can get a Lava Z61 Pro budget smartphone at an 11 percent discount.

Plus, one can also check out the Nokia C3, which gets a 10 percent discount. Other budget smartphones like the Oppo A5s, Honor 9S, and POCO C3 get a discount of 38 percent, 18 percent, and 25 percent, respectively. Other brands like Realme budget phones are also on discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. For instance, the Realme C15 has a 29 percent off and the Realme Narzo 20A gets a 22 percent off.

Plus, Infinix is another popular brand when it comes to budget smartphones. The Infinix Note 7 and the Infinix Hot 9 are now at a 26 and 25 percent discount, respectively. Plus, one can also check out the new Tecno Spark Go 2020 and the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air at a discounted price of 18 and 15 percent, respectively.

11% Off On Lava Z61 Pro

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-core processor

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB

3100mAh battery

10% Off On Nokia C3

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3040mAh (typical) battery

38% Off On OPPO A5s

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

26% Off On Infinix Note 7

Key Specs

6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.1 based on Android 10

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

25% Off On POCO C3

Key Specs

6.53 inch HD+ Display

Mediatek Helio G35 Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 512 GB

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

29% Off On Realme C15

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

22% Off On Realme Narzo 20A

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

25% Off On Infinix Hot 9

Key Specs

6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

18% Off On Tecno Spark Go 2020

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1500 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

18% Off On Honor 9S

Key Specs

5.45-Inch 18:9 HD+ Display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 Processor

2GB RAM/32GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/GLONASS

Micro USB Port

3020 MAh Battery

15% Off On Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

Key Specs