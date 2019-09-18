ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Offers: Mobile Offers Schedule Days

    By
    |

    The Big Billion Days is the biggest sale conducted by Flipkart each year. The sale brings in several offers on smartphones, gadgets, TVs, accessories, and other products. Starting September 20 to September 26, the online retailer provides a briefing of deals on the handsets.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
     

    Besides, the portal comes with no-cost EMI options, extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day, warranty services, and extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.

    Sep 20th Friday

    Sep 20th Friday

    This scheduled date provides plenty of offers on some best-selling smartphones. Besides, you can avail some flagship devices at much lower price options. As the days pass, more details will be surfaced.

    Sep 21st Saturday

    Sep 21st Saturday

    The September 21 reveals some top deals and discounts on several Infinix phones. In short, you will get these phones at pocket-friendly price options.

    Sep 22nd Sunday
     

    Sep 22nd Sunday

    On this day, you will get an idea about some Samsung devices to be available at their best prices. You will get the biggest deals on some Moto and Lenovo phones. Plus, you will get blockbuster deals even on a few Google Pixel phones.

    Sep 23rd Monday

    Sep 23rd Monday

    The users will get the details of all the devices including a few feature phones priced under Rs. 7,000. These details are certainly about a couple of offers on these devices.

    Sep 24th Tuesday

    Sep 24th Tuesday

    All your top-rated camera phones can be obtained with the biggest deals. Some Xiaomi devices will be offered at incredible price rates. Lastly, you can get some coolest offers even on a few Realme phones.

    Sep 25th Wednesday

    Sep 25th Wednesday

    Your favorite phones from brands like Oppo and Vivo can be purchased with some mind-blowing offers. Even Samsung phones are available at the best prices.

    Sep 26th Thursday

    Sep 26th Thursday

    Your favorite phones from brands like Oppo and Vivo can be purchased with some mind-blowing offers. Even Samsung phones are available at the best prices.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue