Flipkart Big Billion Days Offers: Mobile Offers Schedule Days

Besides, the portal comes with no-cost EMI options, extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day, warranty services, and extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.

Sep 20th Friday

This scheduled date provides plenty of offers on some best-selling smartphones. Besides, you can avail some flagship devices at much lower price options. As the days pass, more details will be surfaced.

Sep 21st Saturday

The September 21 reveals some top deals and discounts on several Infinix phones. In short, you will get these phones at pocket-friendly price options.

Sep 22nd Sunday

On this day, you will get an idea about some Samsung devices to be available at their best prices. You will get the biggest deals on some Moto and Lenovo phones. Plus, you will get blockbuster deals even on a few Google Pixel phones.

Sep 23rd Monday

The users will get the details of all the devices including a few feature phones priced under Rs. 7,000. These details are certainly about a couple of offers on these devices.

Sep 24th Tuesday

All your top-rated camera phones can be obtained with the biggest deals. Some Xiaomi devices will be offered at incredible price rates. Lastly, you can get some coolest offers even on a few Realme phones.

Sep 25th Wednesday

Your favorite phones from brands like Oppo and Vivo can be purchased with some mind-blowing offers. Even Samsung phones are available at the best prices.

Sep 26th Thursday

