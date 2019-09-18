Just In
- 5 hrs ago MIUI 11 Animations Teased Ahead Of September 24 Launch
-
- 7 hrs ago Realme XT’s First Firmware Update Improves Camera Performance
- 7 hrs ago Exclusive: OnePlus To launch 55” OnePlus Q1 Pro And Q1 Smart TVs With Oxygen Play Content Service
- 10 hrs ago Dead Russian Satellite Debris Might Be Huge Threat To Genesis II Spacecraft
Don't Miss
- Movies IIFA 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor, Andhadhun Wins Best Story
- Lifestyle IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt’s Gown Is Pretty Refreshing But She Doesn’t Look Very Fresh
- News Delhi Transport Strike Today: Many schools to stay closed; exams postponed
- Sports Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham: Spurs collapse as Valbuena leads deserved comeback
- Automobiles Hero Lectro Electric Bike Launched In India: We Have All The Details
- Education What Is CBSE Private Candidate? Know About Eligibility, Form, Admit Card And Result
- Finance Airtel Payments Bank Launches "Bharosa" Savings Account
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Flipkart Big Billion Days Offers: Mobile Offers Schedule Days
The Big Billion Days is the biggest sale conducted by Flipkart each year. The sale brings in several offers on smartphones, gadgets, TVs, accessories, and other products. Starting September 20 to September 26, the online retailer provides a briefing of deals on the handsets.
Besides, the portal comes with no-cost EMI options, extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day, warranty services, and extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.
Sep 20th Friday
This scheduled date provides plenty of offers on some best-selling smartphones. Besides, you can avail some flagship devices at much lower price options. As the days pass, more details will be surfaced.
Sep 21st Saturday
The September 21 reveals some top deals and discounts on several Infinix phones. In short, you will get these phones at pocket-friendly price options.
Sep 22nd Sunday
On this day, you will get an idea about some Samsung devices to be available at their best prices. You will get the biggest deals on some Moto and Lenovo phones. Plus, you will get blockbuster deals even on a few Google Pixel phones.
Sep 23rd Monday
The users will get the details of all the devices including a few feature phones priced under Rs. 7,000. These details are certainly about a couple of offers on these devices.
Sep 24th Tuesday
All your top-rated camera phones can be obtained with the biggest deals. Some Xiaomi devices will be offered at incredible price rates. Lastly, you can get some coolest offers even on a few Realme phones.
Sep 25th Wednesday
Your favorite phones from brands like Oppo and Vivo can be purchased with some mind-blowing offers. Even Samsung phones are available at the best prices.
Sep 26th Thursday
Your favorite phones from brands like Oppo and Vivo can be purchased with some mind-blowing offers. Even Samsung phones are available at the best prices.
-
15,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
12,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,190
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
25,000
-
16,000
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
15,000
-
7,070
-
8,655