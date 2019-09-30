Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers And Discounts on Nokia Smartphones
Recently, HMD Global announced that some of its entry-level handsets will ship with Android 10 (Go edition) OS in the coming days. The company might even break more surprises for its upcoming devices. As of now, some Nokia devices in India can be purchased via Flipkart under its sale called "Big Billion Days" at plenty of exciting offers.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Offers on Nokia Smartphones
The users can buy these Nokia phones with 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards and with extra 5% off using Axis bank buzz credit card. More offers are 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.
Nokia 6.1 Plus At Rs. 12,099
The smartphone is available at a discounted price option of Rs. 12,099. You will get an extra Rs. 2,780 off on the handset. A few specs of the phone are 3,060 mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 processor, and FHD+ display.
Nokia 2.2 At Rs. 6,999
It is available with an EMI starting from Rs. 584 per month. On buying it, you will get an extra discount of Rs. 1,600.
Nokia 3.1 Plus At Rs. 8,079
Its new discounted price value is at Rs. 8,079. Some of the best features of the handset are a 3GB RAM, 32 GB ROM, 6-inch display, 13MP rear camera, and a 3500 mAh battery.
Nokia 3.2 At Rs. 7,999
The smartphone can be obtained with up to Rs. 7,800 off on exchange. You will get an extra Rs. 2,200 off on the phone. At a price point of Rs. 7,999, the device surprisingly packs a big 4,000 mAh battery.
Nokia 5.1 At Rs. 7,999
You can purchase the device with different EMI plans. The starting plan is available from Rs. 514 per month. It is priced from Rs. 7,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM storage option.
Nokia 8.1 At Rs. 14,499
The smartphone can be bought with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,248/month. It comes with a 6GB RAM, Full HD+ display, and Snapdragon 710 SoC.
Nokia 3.1 At Rs. 7,999
The handset can be purchased with 10% instant discount on ICICI credit cards. It is available with an EMI from Rs. 377 per month.
Nokia 7.1 At Rs. 12,399
The handset can be purchased with 10% instant discount on ICICI credit cards. It is available with an EMI from Rs. 377 per month.
Nokia 7.2 At Rs. 18,599
The handset can be purchased with 10% instant discount on ICICI credit cards. It is available with an EMI from Rs. 377 per month.
